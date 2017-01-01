Latest articles
2 min readBusiness ManagementThe Role of a Financial Planner
Take charge of your future by consulting with a certified financial planner.
3 min readGrowth7 Tips for Choosing Dropshipping Suppliers
Ensuring you’ve found the best dropshipping supplier is essential for success.
2 min readAccountantsGoodwill in Accounting Explained
Find out how to calculate goodwill in accounting, and why it’s important.
2 min readFinanceWhat Are Special Purpose Financial Statements?
Learn about SPFS and how new changes might affect you.
4 min readFinanceGeneral Purpose Financial Statements
Financial statements that give you vital information for operating a business.
2 min readFinanceWhat Is Correspondent Banking?
Correspondent banking facilitates international payments. Here’s how it works.
2 min readFinanceWhat Are Gearing Ratios?
Find out more about the most common financial leverage ratios in our guide.
5 min readEnterprise3 ways GoCardless reduces your time to get paid
Discover how GoCardless can help you maximise your cash flow.
3 min readHow to maintain cash flow across the customer lifecycle
Find out how to maximise your cash flow at every stage of the customer journey
2 min readAccountantsSystemic vs. Systematic Risk
Discover the differences between systemic and systematic risk in the market.
2 min readAccountantsHow to Write a Memorandum of Understanding
Learn how to write a memorandum of understanding in Australia.
2 min readAccountantsHow to Calculate Liquidity Ratios
Find out why liquidity ratios like the current and cash ratio are so important.
2 min readFinanceWhat Is Notional Value?
Discover the notional value meaning and how to calculate it here.
2 min readGoCardlessHow to integrate with the GoCardless API
A step-by-step guide on how to integrate with the GoCardless API.
2 min readAccountantsWhat is a Long-term Liability?
We explain long-term liability and how it factors into your business finances
2 min readFinanceAccrued vs Deferred Revenue: Understanding the Difference
We explain the difference between accrued and deferred revenue & why it matters
2 min readAccountantsOffset Definition & Examples
We explain how offsets work and provide practical examples
3 min readEnterprise8 questions to ask when choosing your payment provider
How to judge if a payment provider is right for your business.
PDFEnterprise[Report] Forrester Consulting: The Next Chapter For Payments In ANZ
Forrester surveyed 750 payment decision makers in B2B & B2C firms, to evaluate the state of recurring payments across the globe. This spotlight focuses on 154 respondents & 2 qualitative interviews with payment decision-makers from Australia & New Zealand
2 min readFinanceNon-resident corporate taxes in Australia
Australia corporate tax rates depend on your residency status
2 min readGrowthWhat is the Difference between Merger and Takeover ?
What does it mean to merge with or take over a company? Find out here