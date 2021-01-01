Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
Log inSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Latest articles

3 min readFinance

QuickBooks Online vs QuickBooks Desktop

Is QuickBooks Online as good as Desktop? Learn the pros and cons.

2 min readBusiness Management

Five small business goals you can set this year

Discover five key small business goals you can use to improve your business.

2 min readBusiness Management

7 Services & Processes To Outsource

How to use outsourcing to get the best value for your resources.

2 min read

4 reasons to buy-not-build your payments process

We look at why it pays to invest in payment software when you're trying to scale

2 min readAlternative Payment Options

What is an API in the context of open banking?

Open banking doesn’t work without APIs, but what is an API in open banking?

2 min readPayments

How to prevent double refund chargeback

Double refund chargeback can take a toll on your company’s revenue.

2 min readBusiness Management

How to pay yourself as a business owner

What percentage should you pay yourself from your business?

2 min readFinance

Favorable vs. unfavorable variance

Learn more about favorable variance and unfavorable variance.

2 min readPayments

How to accept mobile credit card payments

Find out what you need to accept card payments on a phone.

2 min readBusiness Management

How long to keep customer credit card receipts

Holding onto credit card receipts can help save your business from false claims.

3 min readAlternative Payment Options

How to validate Bitcoin transactions

Transaction confirmation is crucial to keep cryptocurrencies secure and trusted.

3 min readPayments

The benefits of bulk payment services

Bulk transfers are the perfect solution for managing high volumes of payments.

3 min readPayments

Void transactions vs. refunds

Voiding transactions, when possible, will save you money compared to refunding.

2 min readPayments

Credit Card Processing Fees in 2021

Get the scoop on credit card processing fees with our helpful guide.

2 min readAlternative Payment Options

NFC payments: everything you need to know

Discover the benefits to near field communication NFC payments.

4 min readGrowth

Scaling your payment infrastructure at pace

An efficient and adaptable payment infrastructure is crucial to business growth.

2 min readPayments

How do small businesses take payments?

What are your small business payment options? Here’s how to get started.

2 min readPayments

ACH payment processing for nonprofits

ACH payment processing for nonprofits offers numerous benefits.

3 min readPayments

How to avoid returned online ACH payments

ACH returns may cost consumers and prevent businesses from using the network.

3 min readPayments

The pros and cons of ACH payment processing

ACH has clear benefits compared to wire transfers, checks and card payments.

2 min readGrowth

Business Intelligence for Small Businesses

Find out how business intelligence can help your business grow

2 min readBusiness Management

Five tips for running a successful business

Five essential tips for anyone operating a business.

2 min readGrowth

Inspiring Small Business Branding Examples

Discover inspiring small business branding ideas.

2 min readBusiness Management

The multi-billion-dollar world of small business consulting

A consultant is an individual who flies in to help a business meet its goals.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales