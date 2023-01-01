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What Does Credit Card “Do Not Honor” Mean?
What Does Credit Card “Do Not Honor” Mean?

What does “Do Not Honor” mean on a credit card transaction? Find out here.

2 min read
Payments
How to Handle Customer Returns
How to Handle Customer Returns

Find out how to improve your customer returns process and win customers around.

2 min read
Small Business
Reducing Shipping Costs for Your SMB
Reducing Shipping Costs for Your SMB

Discover our top tips for reducing shipping costs for small businesses.

2 min read
Small Business
Late payments benchmark: Small businesses
Late payments benchmark: Small businesses

Where does your business stack up? Find out here.

1 min read
Cash flow
What Are Days Beyond Terms?
What Are Days Beyond Terms?

Gain better understanding of a credit score with Days Beyond Terms.

2 min read
Finance
Tips to Improve the Credit Control Process
Tips to Improve the Credit Control Process

Reduce late payments with a solid credit control strategy.

3 min read
Finance
How to Incorporate a Startup Business
How to Incorporate a Startup Business

Find out step-by-step incorporate your startup business

2 min read
Small Business
Everything You Need to Know about Local Ecommerce
Everything You Need to Know about Local Ecommerce

What is local ecommerce? Why is it important? Find out in our guide.

2 min read
Small Business
8 Ways to Attract Your Ideal Client
8 Ways to Attract Your Ideal Client

Discover our top tips for attracting your ideal client.

2 min read
Small Business
Benefits of Accepting Different Currencies
Benefits of Accepting Different Currencies
2 min read
Global Payments
5 Financial KPIs that Drive Strategy for SMBs
5 Financial KPIs that Drive Strategy for SMBs

Discover the most important financial KPIs for smart business strategy.

2 min read
Finance
Accepting Online Payments to Scale Your Business
Accepting Online Payments to Scale Your Business

Find out how to scale your business faster by accepting online payments.

2 min read
Payments
How to Assign Invoice Numbers
How to Assign Invoice Numbers

There are various different ways of numbering invoices.

2 min read
Invoicing
How to Set Financial Goals for a Business
How to Set Financial Goals for a Business

Financial goals include increasing profit, decreasing debt, and more.

3 min read
Entrepreneurial
What do angel investors want from a startup?
What do angel investors want from a startup?

What do angel investors look for, and how can you attract financing?

3 min read
Growth
Grants and Incentives for Startups in the US
Grants and Incentives for Startups in the US

Discover some of the best grants and incentives for startups in the US.

2 min read
Small Business
How to Negotiate with Influencers
How to Negotiate with Influencers

Read our guide on how to negotiate with influencers.

2 min read
Partners
Choosing an Influencer to Promote Your Product
Choosing an Influencer to Promote Your Product

Discover top tips for choosing the right influencer for your brand.

3 min read
Partners
Business Benefits of Using TikTok
Business Benefits of Using TikTok

Discover 5 benefits of using TikTok as a small business.

2 min read
Small Business
7 Local Marketing Strategies for SME Businesses
7 Local Marketing Strategies for SME Businesses

Discover our top tips for successful small business marketing.

2 min read
Small Business
How to Drive Employee Engagement on Social Media
How to Drive Employee Engagement on Social Media

Discover our top tips for driving employee engagement on social media

2 min read
Small Business
How to Build Trust and Confidence in the Workplace
How to Build Trust and Confidence in the Workplace

See your employees flourish with our guide to building trust in the workplace.

2 min read
Small Business
7 Ways for Startups to Establish Credibility
7 Ways for Startups to Establish Credibility
2 min read
Small Business
Write a Strong Letter to Chase Outstanding Payments
Write a Strong Letter to Chase Outstanding Payments

Discover tips for writing a strong letter for chasing outstanding payments.

2 min read
Accountants

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GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.