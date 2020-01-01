Skip to content
Latest articles

2 min readGlobal Payments

5 Payment Methods for Global Businesses

Discover how to make international business payments more efficient.

2 min readPayments

What is the difference between BACS and CHAPS?

Learn about the pros and cons of the BACS and CHAPS payment methods.

2 min readAccountants

Is net revenue the best measure of business success?

While sales are quite straightforward, net revenue is a little more complex.

2 min readFinance

Business Finance: The Basics

Everything you need to know to take control of your business finances.

2 min readFinance

What Is Income Protection?

Income protection insurance safeguards in the event of injury or illness.

2 min readAccountants

Differences Between Bookkeeping and Accounting

Review your understanding of bookkeeping vs. accounting.

2 min readCash flow

Why Is Passive Income Important to a Business?

Learning how to make passive income can bolster your financial profile.

2 min readFinance

5 Tips to Sell Your Business

Read this advice to help you sell your business.

3 min readAccountants

The 8 Types of Working Capital

Learn about the different types of working capital and how to manage it.

2 min readAccountants

What Is Allocation in Accounting?

Get the lowdown on how cost allocation works, right here.

2 min readPayments

How and why your business should be PCI compliant

Why PCI compliance is so important and how to make sure you're up to speed

2 min readFinance

What is Margin Pressure and How to Reduce It

Find out what operational factors impact on margin pressure

2 min readPayments

The Pros and Cons of Real-Time Payment

We discuss the good and the bad when it comes to real-time payments.

5 min read

Benefits of ACH with GoCardless & how to win customers over to it

Why use ACH payments and how can you encourage customers to make the switch?

2 min readAccountants

Guide to Business Rates

Get the inside track on business rate relief with our helpful guide.

3 min readPayments

What Is a Promissory Note?

What is a promissory note and who is it suitable for? Find out in our guide.

2 min readPayments

Payment Receipt Definition and Examples

A receipt of payment is an important document for any business and its clients.

2 min readAccountants

Net Worth: Understand Your Most Important Metric

Learn what net worth is and how it can affect your company.

2 min readPayments

What Is Clearing and How Does it Work?

Find out how clearing works in settling funds from a financial transaction.

1 min readPress Release

GoCardless appoints Alexandra Chiaramonti as General Manager of Southern Europe

2 min readRegulations

Know Your Customer – What Does It Mean For Banks?

Know your customer policy ensures that the bank and its clients are protected

2 min readBusiness Management

The importance of good corporate governance

Why and how good corporate governance is necessary

2 min readAccountants

Business turnover: what is it and why it is important?

Business turnover is the sum of sales made over a given period before expenses

2 min readPayments

What are the Different Types of SEPA Payments?

The different types of SEPA payments and how they can help with European trade.

