Latest articles
2 min readAccountantsHow To Calculate Variance
Find out how to calculate variance within your business
3 min readPaymentsLine of Credit (LOC) Definition & Examples
How is a line of credit different from a business loan or credit card?
2 min readPaymentsAdvantages of BACS Payments
Learn about the advantages of BACS payments for your business.
2 min readPaymentsInternational Payments: SWIFT or SEPA?
SWIFT and SEPA are designed to make international payments quick, easy and safe.
2 min readRegulationsWhat Is Companies House?
Companies House is the first place to turn for information on limited companies.
2 min readAccountantsBills vs invoices: what is the difference?
Discover the subtle differences between billing and invoicing
2 min readRetentionHow to Measure Customer Retention
We look at how to measure and improve your customer retention.
3 min readGrowthTop 10 Marketing Tools For Small Business
List of the best digital marketing tools for small businesses
WebinarEnterprise[Webinar] Mastering Payments: Insights from Epson on a customer-centric approach to payments
Discover how Epson has tackled international expansion with a customer-first approach to payments. Hear how Epson has benefitted from introducing Direct Debit across Europe, including improved conversion and customer acquisition.
3 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is a Parent Company?
Parent companies and how to become one explained
2 min readBusiness ManagementCreating a Small Business Disaster Recovery Plan
Protect your business from tomorrow’s risks today with a disaster recovery plan!
2 min readBusiness ManagementBlock Trading Definition & Examples
What is block trading, and how is it carried out? We explain all here!
2 min readBusiness ManagementHow to Improve Client Communication Skills
Improve your client communication skills by keeping in mind 5 simple rules.
3 min readGoCardless and Xero: Powering small businesses
Commitment to small businesses makes GoCardless and Xero a perfect match
3 min readGoCardless and Xero: Powering small businesses
Commitment to small businesses makes GoCardless and Xero a perfect match
2 min read2021 U.S. Payment Trends Study
Results from a survey of over 1000 U.S. adults about their payment preferences
2 min readAccountantsWhat is MIS and How Does it Work?
We look at how to apply MIS reporting to your company’s operations
2 min readAccountantsHow Does VAT Deferral Work?
The new VAT deferral scheme has enabled businesses to preserve cash flows.
2 min readAccountantsWhat is a Good Debt Ratio & How Do I Calculate It?
We look at how to ascertain your company’s debt to income ratio.
2 min readPaymentsThe Benefits of Multiple Payment Options for Businesses
Discover the benefits of providing multiple online payment methods.
2 min readPaymentsHow to pay International Contractors
We explore what you need to consider when paying international contractors.
2 min readPaymentsHow Long Should I Store Direct Debit Instructions?
Store direct debit instructions and protect your business from indemnity.
3 min readFinanceStock Market Definition
How does the stock market work? Find out more about the UK stock market.