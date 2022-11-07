Best Multiple Channel Payment Provider

Customers like to have a choice. If you want to increase conversion rates, it’s in your best interest to offer as many payment methods as possible. Multiple channel payment processing allows businesses to meet customer demands with a variety of payment methods and locations. From in-person POS systems to on-the-go apps, the best multiple channel payment providers offer a seamless shopping experience.

What are multiple channel payments ?

Multiple channel payments involve the use of more than one channel for payment, such as an ecommerce platform and in-store POS system. By using a multiple channel payment provider, your business can accept sales from multiple touchpoints at once, using the same, seamless system. Multiple channel payment processing enables customers to choose from a selection of methods at checkout. For example, your checkout page might offer the choice of debit and credit cards, bank transfers, and digital wallet payments.

The concept is also related to omnichannel payments. Omnichannel commerce uses a selection of platforms to sell products. Customers might find a clothing retailer’s products or services on social media, mobile apps, an online marketplace, and an ecommerce storefront. The multichannel payment provider is the technical solution that facilitates payments from all these different platforms at once.

What are the benefits of accepting multiple channel payment?

The core benefit of multiple channel payment is that it gives customers what they want. While some demographics prefer to pay with a credit card online, others might prefer to pay in-person with cash. Using a multifaceted, multichannel approach ensures that your business can serve both customers simultaneously. This increases conversion rates and improves customer satisfaction. At the same time, it cuts down on your operational costs by managing several payment methods from a single platform.

The best multiple channel payment providers

There are many different types of gateways to choose from, including all-in-one ecommerce platforms, POS payment processors, and others. Here’s our pick of the best multiple channel payment providers out there.

1. Shopify

Most ecommerce business owners will already be familiar with Shopify, one of the UK’s most popular platforms for setting up an online shop. Its Shopify Payments features enables multiple channel payments at the same time. The platform comes with an integrated processor and affordable POS system. It handles inventory management, employee management, marketing, and sales all from the same dashboard. Your customers can select from a variety of payment methods at checkout, though some of these do come at higher costs.

2. Square

Another option is Square, which has built its reputation on offering a combination of in-person and online payment channels. You can accept card payments in person, issue invoices, and accept online payments. Data from all channels syncs automatically in the Square Dashboard. It’s affordable for small businesses with zero start-up costs when used solely online, though you will pay for each transaction as well as for the added in-person reader. Another factor to keep in mind is that it doesn’t offer a high level of customisation or templates like some other options.

3. Paypal

PayPal’s Commerce platform for Business offers a frictionless checkout experience for customers. It qualifies as a multiple channel payment provider by giving buyers a selection of payment options, including their PayPal wallet as well as credit and debit cards and others. While the benefit of PayPal is how well-known it is, this can also be a drawback for customers who prefer not to use it or don’t have their own accounts. On the other hand, it’s very easy to get started if your business already has an account, and there’s no need to use a developer to integrate it into your website.

4. GoCardless

While GoCardless doesn’t facilitate card payments, it is nonetheless a payment provider worth considering. Businesses can take one-off payments powered by open banking with our Instant Bank Pay feature. We also offer Direct Debit payment processing, enabling your business to collect payments directly from customer bank accounts. Our flexible API is easy to integrate with your existing platform, with quick, easy setup and management. When used together with another gateway like Stripe or Square for card processing, you’ll be able to enjoy all the benefits of multiple channel payments.

