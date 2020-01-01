Latest articles

Skip to content
3 min readPayments

What Does it Mean to Be Paid in Arrears?

Learn the paid in arrears meaning and when it’s beneficial.

2 min readAccountants

What Does OEM Mean?

Should you buy products from an OEM? Find out more about the OEM meaning.

2 min readAccountants

Net Realisable Value (NRV) Definition

Use NRV accounting to work out what your assets are worth.

2 min readAccountants

Treasury Bills Definition & Examples

The UK government backs treasury bills for low-risk investment.

6 min readOpen banking

What are Account-to-Account payments?

Learn everything you need to know about account-to-account payments

4 min readOpen banking

Open banking in the UK vs Australia

Understand the key differences between open banking in the UK and Australia

2 min readAccountants

Net Asset Definition, Formula & Examples

We explore how to calculate your company’s net assets.

2 min readAccountants

Revenue Expenditure Definition & Examples

We explain revenue expenditure and how it fits into your accounting practices.

2 min readPayments

How to set up a good debt payment plan

What is a debt payment plan and how can it help you clear debt more efficiently?

2 min readAccountants

What Are Non Current Assets?

Learn about different types of non current assets.

2 min readAlternative Payment Options

Understanding current assets

Any asset expected to be converted into cash within one year is a current asset.

2 min read

Introducing GoCardless’ new Customer Hub...

We’ve launched a new Customer Hub, find out more today.

2 min readAlternative Payment Options

Stay Protected with Secure Online Payments

What is the most secure online payment system? Protect yourself from hacks.

3 min readAccountants

Top-Down vs. Bottom-Up Forecasting

Top-down forecasting may paint a better picture but bottom-up is more realistic.

2 min readFinance

The Bottom Line and What it Means

Discover the difference between the top and bottom line meaning.

2 min readAccountants

What Is Capital Expenditure?

Capital expenditure can have a positive impact on the profits of a business.

4 min readFinance

How to Manage Money in a Small Business

Use these tips to keep your business finances healthy and geared for growth.

2 min read

What Is a Good Rate of Growth for a Small Business?

Business growth of 15-25% is ideal for small businesses.

3 min readPayments

What Are Dormant Direct Debit Rules?

The dormancy direct debit rule protects bill payers, but can also lead to issues

2 min readFinance

How to Set Up VAT Direct Debit for Business

Use VAT Direct Debit to simplify your value added tax payments.

2 min readFinance

Finance Lease vs. Operating Lease

Learn the key differences between finance lease vs. operating lease.

3 min readGrowth

Best Small Business Apps in 2021

Learn about the best small business apps to help organise & grow your business.

PDFCash flow

[Report] The global payment timings index 2021

How quickly does your business get paid compared to the industry benchmark? We looked at over 40 million payments from 65,000 businesses to find out.

2 min readFinance

What Are the Different Types of Taxpayers?

Who needs to file a tax return? It depends on the type of taxpayer.

