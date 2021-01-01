Latest articles

Skip to content
2 min readFinance

10 essential financial terms to know

Get financially fluent with our guide to finance terms to know

2 min readFinance

Guide to the compound interest formula

Learn how to calculate the compound interest formula and what it means

3 min readFinance

7 important financial ratios

2 min readGrowth

What is the AIDA model?

AIDA funnel marketing can streamline your advertising efforts. Here’s how

3 min readFinance

What is deflation?

Find out how deflation differs from inflation, and what it means for you

3 min readFinance

Introduction to macroeconomics

Understanding the principles of macroeconomics is useful for any business

3 min readFinance

Understanding microeconomics

Learn more about the law of supply and demand in microeconomic theory

2 min readFinance

Is impact investing profitable?

What is impact investing, and what types of investors does it attract?

2 min readFinance

Laissez-faire: definition, principles, and examples

Laissez-faire economics define the role of a government in the economy

3 min readFinance

Introduction to behavioural economics

Why do we make financial decisions? Behavioural economics looks for answers

2 min readFinance

Stagflation: definition, causes, and examples

When inflation coincides with a stagnant economy, it’s called stagflation

3 min readEnterprise

5 takeaways from the consumer payment preferences in 2021 report

Leverage the highlights of the latest consumer payment preferences research.

3 min readFinance

What is quantitative easing?

Discover the pros and cons of quantitative easing as a monetary policy

3 min readFinance

What is a stimulus package?

A stimulus package can be used to reinvigorate the economy

2 min readFinance

What is helicopter money?

Find out how helicopter money can help during economic hardship

2 min readFinance

Applying for small business administration loans

Here’s how to apply for SBA loans and secure funding for your business

2 min readFinance

Keeping business and personal finances separate

Learn how to keep personal finances separated from your business

2 min readFinance

What does it mean to be a blue chip?

Blue chip companies are reputable businesses that can be trusted to succeed

3 min readFinance

Financial instruments: definition and examples

What are financial instruments? Discover the different types and their uses

3 min readFinance

How does recession impact businesses?

Recession can take a toll on any business. Find out how to survive and thrive

3 min readFinance

Mutual fund: definition, benefits, and examples

What makes mutual funds a savvy investment opportunity? Here’s what to know

3 min readFinance

Revolving credit: definition and examples

Revolving credit facilities offer plenty of flexibility for businesses

2 min readAccountants

What is cost accounting?

2 min readAccountants

What does an auditor do?

Find out how the role of auditor can keep your company compliant

