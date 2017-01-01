Latest articles

Skip to content
2 min readFinance

What is market value?

Find out about market value and how a price is placed on your business

2 min readAccountants

What does work in progress mean?

Find out what work in progress means for your accounts

4 min readEnterprise

3 ways GoCardless helps you choose the right payment mix

Win more customers by meeting consumer demand with GoCardless.

3 min readEnterprise

How do customers want to pay for their household energy bills?

Learn how consumers prefer to pay for their energy bills.

2 min readFinance

Exchange traded funds (ETF) explained

There are many different types of ETFs. Find out how ETF trading works

2 min readFinance

Year to date (YTD): What is it and how to calculate it

Discover the year to date meaning and why it’s so important to know

2 min readAccountants

Black Scholes definition and equation

Discover how the Black Scholes equation works in finance and trading

2 min readFinance

Refinance: definition and examples

What does refinance mean for you? Find out more about refinance rates

3 min readFinance

What is an index fund?

Discover the advantages and disadvantages of investing in an index fund

5 min readEnterprise

3 ways CFOs must harness the power of open banking

What CFOs have to gain with open banking

4 min readFinance

The 5 best apps for business finance

Discover the 5 best apps for running your finances with ease

3 min readAccountants

A guide to mergers and acquisitions

Learn about how mergers and acquisitions work

3 min readGrowth

5 ways to grow your e-commerce business

Here are 5 key ways to grow in your business in the e-commerce space

2 min readFinance

What is the gig economy?

Learn about the gig economy and escaping traditional work

1 min readBusiness Management

How to make a business plan

A business plan will help you establish realistic goals and processes

3 min readBusiness Management

CRM tools for small businesses

CRM software provides a data-driven platform to manage customer relationships.

3 min readBusiness Management

Market research for small businesses

To truly succeed as a business, you need to know the market.

2 min readGrowth

A definition of SEO

Is SEO working to drive your business forward?

2 min readGrowth

What is public relations and why does it matter?

Is public relations (PR) more than just building an image?

2 min readGrowth

The power of earned media

What is earned media and why is it so highly sought after?

2 min readGrowth

What is Search Engine Marketing (SEM)?

Find out how search engine marketing (SEM) could transform your marketing

2 min readGrowth

Are you engaging? Engagement rates explained

Engagement rate is a metric that measures how engaging your content actually is

2 min readGrowth

How A/B testing works and why it’s so powerful

Why A/B testing is the only reliable way to evaluate your conversions

2 min readGrowth

What is UX? A basic guide to user experience

Exploring the intricacies, specifics and importance of UX

