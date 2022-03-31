8 Ways to Attract Your Ideal Client

Ideal clients are customers whose needs are tailor fit to the products or services you provide. Amassing large numbers of ‘ideal’ clients is like landing on a gold mine. However, getting there can be tricky. In this post, we’ll guide you through 10 ways to attract your ideal client.

8 tips for attracting your ideal client

1. Identify your ideal client

Before youcan take steps to attract clients,the first step is to have a clear idea of just who is your ideal client. To do this, can create a client profile with characteristics such as age, civil status, income, gender and lifestyle. All this will inform your marketing approach, from strategy to visuals, making it far easier to attract ideal clients.

2. Know your value

Once you’ve identified your ideal client, you need to determine what you can offer them. What problem can you solve for them? In what way will your product or serve make their lives more comfortable? Being able to answer this question will require a thorough knowledge of your ideal client and their traits and lifestyle. Once you know the value of your business for these clients, it should come through in all your content, promotion and marketing output.

3. Create a strong brand

With your ideal client in mind, you need to build astrong brand image that will appeal to said clients. This should reflect your core principles and values as a company, as well as presenting an aesthetic which suits your image and will be appealing to the customer you’re trying to target. For instance, if your ideal client is someone of a more advanced age, a garish neon color scheme to your brand is probably not the way to go.

4. Send out a clear message

As well as having an attractive presentation, the content of your marketing, especially any calls to action, should be clearly targeted at your ideal client. Make sure you adopt the right tone to your copy and promotional content. The more it appeals to your ideal client and makes them feel as though they’re being spoken to directly, the more responsive they will be.

5. Be in the right place

Naturally, the more an ideal client is exposed to your brand, the more likely they are to take an interest in it. For that reason, it’s imperative that you find out where your customers spend their time, either online or in real life, so that you can be there too.

6. Engage on a personal level

Ideal clients are highly valuable to your business. As well as making you sure you reach them, you also need to make them feel personally valued. You can do this by sending out personalised emails and having open channels of communication.

7. Offer consistently high quality

Beyond just attracting your ideal clients, you preferably want them to stick around. The best way to do this is to provide a consistently high quality service. This quality should extend across the board, from promotional content, to products, to delivery and customer service. Even before you’ve managed to onboard ideal clients, having a great track record of delivering superior quality will in itself help to further attract your ideal clients as they read customer testimonials and reviews of your business.

8. Have a referral system

A referral system is a great way to attract more ideal clients. Existing ideal customers are likely to have friends and acquaintances that also fit the desired customer profile, meaning such a system can really pull in more of the kind of clients you’re looking to attract. This system should be rewards-based, offering something in return to existing clients for having made the referral. This could be simply a discount or a freebie.

