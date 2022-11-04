Most Popular Xero Add-Ons For ECommerce Stores

Xero is an invaluable tool for ecommerce merchants. Affordable, easy to use and 100% cloud-based, it is easy to incorporate into any digital infrastructure. As well as being arguably the best accounting platform on the market, it also has robust inventory management capabilities. Not to mention a suite of integrations that can support, enhance and elevate your operations. Whether you’re just starting out with a little side hustle, or you already run a thriving ecommerce empire, Xero’s 700+ range of add-ons help you to simplify your operations, reduce admin time and make your business more profitable.

Let’s take a look at 5 of the most popular add-ons for ecommerce retailers on the Xero add-on marketplace.

A2X

One of Xero’s staff picks, A2X is arguably the best Xero add-on for ecommerce merchants to manage their books and reconcile payments across multiple platforms including Amazon, Shopify, Walmart, eBay and Etsy.

A study by the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) reveals that just under a fifth (18%) of UK retailer businesses use third-party online platforms as well as their own website. If you want to grow your customer base by supplementing your sales with other trusted platforms, A2X is a great way to sync and automate directly to Xero for total transparency, no matter how many other online marketplaces you use.

Airsquare

If you want to bring a diverse offering of products or services to market, Airsquare is the tool for you. It is especially useful if you want to offer products or services on a subscription basis, as pricing can be set up on a tiered basis.

You can also set up tiered pricing for physical and intangible products, e.g. retail and wholesale, member and non-member. Airsquare also natively supports the sale of physical products, tickets and donations.

Airsquare provides you with everything you need to set up an online store, manage inventory, accept payments and process orders.

Amaka

If you’re looking for a resource to simplify your ecommerce operations, look no further than Amaka. Amaka can save growing ecommerce companies a great deal of unnecessary admin time by automating data entry, document execution and bank reconciliation. This handy tool is used to connect your preferred ecommerce platform with your POS and e-signature systems, which sync automatically with Xero on a daily basis.

With Amaka, you can easily undertake account mapping of your sales, payments and tax liability, maintaining your books with 100% accuracy. There’s even a free version available.

DEAR Inventory

Effective inventory management plays a huge role in ensuring that your ecommerce operations run smoothly. This easy-to-use Xero add-on enables you to manage all your products, customers, purchases, suppliers, contacts and sales in one application.

A Small Business App of the Year 2022 Finalist, DEAR Inventory helps to centralise your digital infrastructure and simplify your operations. Perfect for keeping your business agile when you have growth in mind.

Link My Books

Successful accounting requires accurate bookkeeping. Link My Books is one of the best Xero add-ons for this, used by over 8,000 merchants worldwide.

It helps to manage payments across multiple sales channels including Amazon, Etsy, Shopify, eBay and more, with direct integration to ensure both accuracy and security. It takes around 15 minutes to set up and can save hours of manual data entry per month, making it perfect for growth-hungry merchants who value scalability.

