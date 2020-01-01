Skip to content
Fraud 101 Webinar: The real impact on business

Join payment experts from GoCardless and Plum on 22nd November at 11am as we deep dive into payment fraud to provide you with a better understanding of the different types of fraud and how they are already impacting your business.

Speakers

  • Deepak Colluru, Group Product Manager, GoCardless

  • Maciej Lorek, Fraud & Chargeback Team Leader, Plum

Moderated by

  • Beth McGarrick, Product Marketing Manager, GoCardless

There will also be a live Q&A at the end

 Register now to join us on 22nd November at 11am

Join our speakers as they guide you through 

  • The basics of payment fraud, including the different types and how they can occur

  • How you can calculate the true cost of fraud on your business

  • Key considerations when choosing anti-fraud solutions 

  • Plum’s approach to preventing fraud and the impact it’s having on their teams

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help
