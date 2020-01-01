Latest articles
2 min readAccountantsEverything you need to know about sales revenue
Sales revenue is the quickest way to judge a business’ performance
2 min readPaymentsACH transfer vs. wire transfer: what’s the difference?
Understand your transfer options with ACH Transfer vs. Wire Transfer
3 min readGrowthTop 5 E-Commerce Platforms for Small Business
Get set up to sell with ease using our roundup of the best e-commerce platforms.
2 min readCash flowUnderstanding the Cash Flow Statement
Learn how to read and interpret the cash flow statement with our guide.
2 min readBusiness Management5 Components of a Great Corporate Culture
Discover business culture examples and ideas to strengthen your team.
2 min readBusiness Management6 Skills for Effective Employee Management
We’ve gathered the skills you need for next-level employee management.
2 min readPaymentsEverything you ever needed to know about credit rating
What is a credit rating and what factors affect it?
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is a Process Map?
How a process map can help you to explain, refine and improve your processes.
2 min readBusiness ManagementIncorporation Definition and Examples
Find out if it’s time to incorporate your business
2 min readPaymentsHow Royalties Work in Business
Learn about different types of business royalties and how they are calculated
1 min readPress ReleaseGoCardless Survey: Three-quarters of Americans Plan to Decrease Their Use of Credit Cards as Debt Falls out of Favor
Post-pandemic, many U.S. consumers are retiring their credit cards — with young Americans making this a permanent trend
2 min readGrowth8 Examples of Brand Differentiation Strategies
Brand differentiation makes consumers notice your business. Here’s how.
3 min readGrowthChoosing the Right Business Sales Channel
Is your business using the right markets to channel sales effectively?
3 min readInvoicingWhat Is a Sales Receipt?
What’s the difference between a sales invoice and sales receipt?
3 min readInvoicingHow to Create a Price Quote
Discover the must-have elements of small business quotes with our guide.
2 min readBusiness ManagementProprietorship Definition & Examples
Find out if sole proprietorship is right for your business
3 min readBusiness Management5 Sales Strategies for Businesses
Don’t sell blindly, create a stronger sales strategy plan using our guide.
2 min readBusiness ManagementBusiness Model Canvas Explained
How could the business model canvas transform your business planning?
2 min readBusiness ManagementFringe Benefits Definition, Types & Examples
What are fringe benefits? And which should you offer to your team?
2 min readBusiness ManagementBusiness continuity planning – What, why and how
Expecting the unexpected with a business continuity plan
2 min readBusiness ManagementSetting up a limited company – a beginner’s guide
We take you through the process of setting up a limited company step by step
2 min readBusiness ManagementThe Basic Steps of Supply Chain Management
How could supply chain management increase your profits?