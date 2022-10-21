Which UK online donation platforms are right for you?

Chasing down sponsor details and issuing receipts can lead to a stack of paperwork cutting into valuable fundraising time. The best online donation platforms in the UK make the process much easier, saving time and money. Here’s a breakdown of the best platforms on the market today, suitable for small teams and large charities alike.

1. Crowdfunder

We’ll start the list with one of the most well-known UK online donation platforms, Crowdfunder. To date, it’s raised over £200m through its user-friendly platform. There’s no platform or service fee, though you will get charged a processing fee for each transaction. Crowdfunder includes Gift Aid, giving your charity a top up of up to 25% added to the base donation. The platform also includes a network of public organisations and trusts to help match charities with additional funding opportunities.

2. goDonate

Many of us donate to charities using our mobile devices, and goDonate makes it easy with a mobile-centric user experience. This flexible online platform enables both one-time cash and recurring donations. Its flexible data fields give charities some added options, including opt-ins and Gift Aid, and you can tailor the user experience to match your organisation’s branding and website. It’s also fully PCI-DSS and GDPR compliant to keep donor details safe.

3. Donation Manager

Donation management not only involves the collection of funds, but also their tracking and distribution. Donation Manager handles all the above with ease, offering payment processing capabilities and customer relationship management. It’s also completely free of charge for registered charities, with the only costs imposed by payment providers. Gather contact details and Gift Aid consent from a streamlined user portal.

4. Chariteer

Available for UK and Ireland-based charities, Chariteer is a fundraising CRM that aims to provide the best possible donor experience. Built-in tools include donor management, fundraising, income and donation management, Gift Aid collection, and communication tools. Charities can manage their campaigns and integrate existing accounts, all with GDPR compliance assured.

5. Donorfy

Finally, Donorfy is one of the best online donation platforms in the UK due to its comprehensive features. This web-based CRM platform offers file upload, duplicate prevention, and reporting to keep your donor information organised. It’s best suited to small and medium-sized organisations. Contact management features let you integrate, store, and manage your donors along with their preferences. The platform also offers online booking and ticket management for fundraising events, along with social giving tools to collect donations from Facebook and Instagram accounts. A bonus is that Donorfy is automated to HMRC and syncs with your accounting package.

How to compare the best online donation platforms in the UK

There are benefits to all five platforms mentioned above, so how can you choose the right fit? Think about the cost. Some websites take a cut of Gift Aid, for example, which cuts into your donations. There might also be platform fees which are separate to payment processing fees, so look at the structure carefully.

You should also look at the features and functionality that each platform provides, as well as its user-friendliness from both the charity and donor sides. Can the donor log in easily to make a quick donation? If the checkout page is lengthy or complicated, you could lose a donation. Don’t forget about security as well – is the platform compliant with all PCR DSS regulations?

GoCardless integrates easily with all five online donation platforms above, making it easy to collect payments directly from donor bank accounts using direct debit. It’s suited to both recurring and one-off donations, with an easy set-up and low fees. It also integrates with accounting software like Xero and QuickBooks to streamline your charity’s workflow at every step.

