Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Latest articles

2 min readPayments

What Is a Rebate?

Find out what a rebate could mean for you.

2 min readRegulations

What Is a Share Certificate?

Find out how to get, or issue, a share certificate.

2 min readRegulations

What Is the Companies Act 2006?

Discover how Companies Act 2006 redefined the way UK businesses operate.

2 min readAccountants

What Is An Altcoin

Find out what altcoins are and how they work

2 min readAccountants

What is an External Audit

How could an external audit affect your business?

2 min readAccountants

How to Calculate Standard Deviation

Learn how to calculate standard deviation to assess risk.

2 min readAccountants

Capital Employed Definition, Formula and Examples

Find out how to calculate the capital employed within your business

2 min readAccountants

Cash Outflow Definition, Calculation and Examples

Find out how to calculate the cash outflow of your business

2 min readFinance

Bill of Exchange Definition & Examples

A Bill of Exchange is essential for international trade. Here’s how they work.

2 min readFinance

The Definition Of Collateral Loans

Understand the collateral definition and the various types of collateral.

2 min readAccountants

What is Bridging Software & How Can It Help Your Business?

We explain the role of bridging software in simplifying communications with HMRC

2 min readFinance

The Pros and Cons of Value-Based Pricing

Learn about the competitive pricing advantages of value-based pricing.

2 min readFinance

What is a Tax Identification Number

Find out about the UK versions of an official Tax Identification Number

4 min readEnterprise

3 ways GoCardless reduces your time to get paid

Discover how GoCardless can help you maximise your cash flow.

3 min read

How to maintain cash flow across the customer lifecycle

Find out how to maximise cash flow at every stage of the customer journey

2 min readAccountants

Statement of Changes in Equity Explained

We explain the importance of a statement of changes in equity for businesses.

2 min readPress Release

GoCardless announces partnership with Pennylane to enable small businesses and start-ups to automate invoices, accounting and payments

First customers have already reduced outstanding payments by 25x

2 min readFinance

How To Calculate Shareholders’ Equity

Find out how to calculate the shareholders’ equity of your business

2 min readFinance

Microfinance for Small Business

What is a microfinance loan, and who can access one? Find out in our guide.

2 min readAlternative Payment Options

7 Online Payment Options for 2021

Find out how to enable your business to take payments online more smoothly.

2 min readFinance

How to Account For Advance Payments

We look at the process of accounting for advance payments

2 min readFinance

What is Equity Financing?

Learn about equity financing and how you raise cash to invest your business.

2 min readGoCardless

How to integrate with the GoCardless API

A step-by-step guide on how to integrate with the GoCardless API.

2 min readAccountants

The Difference Between Available and Ledger Balance

Learn about the differences between available and ledger balances.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales