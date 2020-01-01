Latest articles
2 min readAccountantsShareholder Definition
Want to become a shareholder? Discover the benefits of buying stock.
2 min readAccountantsThe Basics of Accounting
Discover basic accounting principles to report and record transactions.
2 min readAlternative Payment OptionsWhat Is Trade Credit?
Trade credit is a commercial financing agreement with zero percent interest.
2 min readFinanceThe Average Interest Rate On A Business Loan
2 min readFinanceHow can e-commerce benefit your business?
Everything you need to know about e-commerce business
2 min readFinanceSimple Guide to Business Insurance for Small Businesses
Everything you need to know about business insurance
3 min readFinanceAll you need to know about debt consolidation
What are your options when it comes to debt consolidation? Find out more
2 min readAccountantsWhat is a Long-term Liability?
We explain long-term liability and how it factors into your business finances
2 min readFinanceAccrued vs Deferred Revenue: Understanding the Difference
We explain the difference between accrued and deferred revenue & why it matters
2 min readOpen bankingHow open banking is solving real small business problems
Open banking payments can help solve 8 of the UK's top 12 SB challenges.
2 min readFinance5 of the Best Finance Books Available in 2021
Improve your business and personal finances with these invaluable finance books.
2 min readAccountantsUnderstanding the Pareto Principle
According to the Pareto rule, causes and effects aren’t equally distributed.
2 min readAlternative Payment OptionsShould Small Businesses Accept Cryptocurrency?
Discover the benefits of cryptocurrency payments for small businesses.
2 min readAccountantsFixed Costs vs Variable Costs: What You Need To Know
We explore the difference between fixed and variable costs in accounting
2 min readFinanceWhat is Financial Modelling & Why is it Important?
Financial modelling is an invaluable tool for your business. Here’s how it works
2 min readAccountantsWhat Is The Opening Balance
Find out how the opening balance and closing balance are calculated
2 min readAccountantsUnderstanding Revenue: Definition, Formula & Examples
We explore revenue. The raw material from which your profits are made!
2 min readAccountantsOffset Definition & Examples
We explain how offsets work and provide practical examples
2 min readFinanceHow to Calculate Future Value
Future value is calculated using the future value formula
2 min readAccountantsUnderstanding current liabilities
How do current liabilities work? Find out more
2 min readAccountantsWhat Is a Fixed Charge?
Learn about fixed charges, including the fixed charge coverage ratio
2 min readAccountantsTangible Assets: Definition and Examples
Learn about tangible assets and how they are valued