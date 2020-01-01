Latest articles

Skip to content
2 min readPayments

What is an EFT payment?

Explore the EFT payment method in more detail with our comprehensive guide.

2 min readAccountants

Preferred Stock Definition & Examples

Discover the pros and cons of preferred stock compared with common stock

2 min readAccountants

Statement of Operations Definition & Examples

Create a statement of operations to gauge the state of your business

2 min readAccountants

How To Record Common Stock in Accounting

Find out if common stock is the right investment for you

3 min readAccountants

A Complete Guide to Crowdfunding Platforms

Could crowdfunding platforms provide financing for your next project?

3 min readAccountants

A Complete Guide to Accounting Ledgers

Accounting ledger books form the foundation of your financial statements.

3 min readInvoicing

What is a Billing Address?

What is a billing address and how does it differ from other addresses

2 min readAccountants

What is an Accounting System?

We explore different accounting systems and why they’re essential for businesses

2 min readCash flow

6 Tax Deductions For Small Businesses

Is your business claiming all of the tax deductions it should be?

2 min readAccountants

What are the UK tax brackets and what do they mean?

Find out which tax bracket you fall into and what you can expect to pay

2 min readFinance

HMRC personal tax account

Learn what you can do with your HMRC personal tax account in our guide

2 min readFinance

Tax identification numbers in the UK

Find out about the UK versions of an official Tax Identification Number

3 min readPayments

How Does Direct Deposit Work?

Learn how to make electronic bank transfers using Direct Deposit.

2 min readFinance

How to Measure Operational Risk

Maximise profits for your company by managing your operational risk

2 min readFinance

What Is Z-Score?

Z-score represents the stability of a company’s financial profile.

2 min readAccountants

Advantages & Disadvantages of Retained Profit

Find out your main options when it comes to retained profit in business.

2 min readAccountants

Non-Current Liabilities Definition & Examples

Explore non-current liabilities examples you might see on the balance sheet.

4 min readEnterprise

4 essentials to consider when choosing a payment method

Discover what you should consider when choosing payment methods to offer.

WebinarCash flow

Automate your cash collection to reduce DSO and total costs

Wednesday, 14 July | 10am CEST

3 min readFinance

How to Avoid Business Bankruptcy

Do you feel like you’re drowning in bills? Here’s how to avoid bankruptcy.

3 min readAccountants

How to Manage Business Petty Cash

Discover how to record petty cash transactions in your business accounts.

2 min readFinance

What Is Passive Income?

Top up your regular revenue with these passive income investments.

2 min readFinance

Active vs. Passive Investing

How do passive income investments stack up to actively managed funds?

2 min readFinance

The Fundamentals of Financial Analysis

We explain the importance and fundamental elements of financial analysis.

