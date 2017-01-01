Latest articles
2 min readFinanceUnderstanding Accretion: A Guide for Business Owners
What is accretion? And how does it affect you and your business?
2 min readBusiness ManagementHow to write an effective performance review
Great feedback encourages growth. Find out how to write a performance review
3 min readGrowthMarketing Mix Strategy: Everything You Need to Know
How to use marketing mix strategy to enhance and streamline your output
2 min readGrowthWhat is CRM? A Guide For Businesses
How could CRM and CRM tools benefit your business endeavours?
2 min readGrowthMarket Penetration Strategy: A Guide for Businesses
Make a big impression on your target market with a market penetration strategy
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is an oligopoly?
We explain the meaning of an oligopoly and why you need to understand it
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is Monopolistic Competition?
Understanding monopolistic competition can give you a competitive edge.
2 min readFinanceWhat is a Fiduciary? And What are Their Duties?
The duties, and responsibilities of a Fiduciary.
2 min readFinanceWhat is FOREX? And Why Does it Matter?
We demystify Forex so that you, and your business, can benefit
2 min readFinanceWhat is a Yield Curve & Why Do You Need to Know?
Understanding a Yield Curve is important in understanding your investments.
2 min readAccountantsWhat is the times interest earned ratio?
Perform a business health check with the times interest earned ratio
2 min readAccountantsWhat is financial ratio analysis?
Find out everything you need to know about financial ratio analysis
2 min readAccountantsDiscount factor table and definition
Learn how to create a discount factor table, and what it’s used for
3 min readAccountantsWhat is mark to market in accounting?
How could mark to market in accounting be useful for your business?
2 min readAccountantsResidual Value: What is it and how to calculate it
Learn about the benefits of residual value and how to calculate it.
2 min readRegulationsNon-Disclosure Agreement: What are they and how do they work?
Learn how a non-disclosure agreement works and its core elements
2 min readAccountantsWhat is the Personal Property Security Register (PPSR)?
Find out everything you need to know about the PPSR
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is drip pricing?
Find out everything you need to know about drip pricing
2 min readAccountantsWhat is the time period principle?
Learn how the time period principle in accounting works with GoCardless
2 min readAccountantsWhat does incremental budgeting mean?
Learn about incremental budgeting, advantages, and disadvantages
2 min readBusiness ManagementHow to prevent card-not-present (CNP) fraud
Find out about cnp fraud and ways to prevent it
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is Gamification in Business?
Learn how gamification can help you smash your business goals.
2 min readBusiness ManagementEmployee turnover: what it means and how to calculate it
Learn how employee turnover can affect a company and how to manage it