Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Latest articles

2 min readFinance

What is demand-pull inflation?

Find out why demand-pull inflation happens and how to control it

2 min readAccountants

What is a basis point?

Discover what basis points are and how to use this unit of measurement

2 min readAccountants

How to calculate your Sell-Through Rate

The importance of sell-through rate for retailers, and how to calculate yours.

2 min readBusiness Management

What are semi-variable costs?

Learn the meaning of a semi-variable cost and its examples

2 min readBusiness Management

What is Agency Theory in Business?

Learn how agency theory can improve agency relationships.

2 min readFinance

How to calculate an effective annual interest rate

How to calculate an Effective Annual Interest Rate

2 min readFinance

How to Improve the Financial Viability of Your Small Business

Improve the long term financial viability of your SME with these key steps!

2 min readBusiness Management

What is Management by Exception?

Find out about the manage by exception principle and its application

2 min readAccountants

What is the High-Low Method?

Is the high-low method a useful financial tool for your business?

2 min readAccountants

What is Distributed Ledger Technology (DST)?

Distributed ledger technology looks set to revolutionise record-keeping.

2 min readAccountants

What is the theory of constraints and how can it help my business?

Does the theory of constraints enable managers to push for greater efficiency

3 min readBusiness Management

Total Quality Management (TQM): A Complete Guide

Is total quality management a useful management system or has it had its day?

2 min readAccountants

What is apportionment?

Find out what apportionment is and why it can be useful with this handy article.

2 min readAccountants

What is the book-to-bill ratio?

Everything you need to know about the book-to-bill ratio.

3 min readAccountants

What is Business Process Re-engineering (BPR)?

What is business process re-engineering (BPR) and why is it important ?

2 min readAccountants

What is a clearing account?

Clearing accounts: What they are and how they can help your business?

2 min readAccountants

How to create a common-size income statement

What is a common-sized income statement and how can it form business decisions?

2 min readAccountants

What is a compensating balance?

What is a compensating balance and when might you need or want one?

3 min readBusiness Management

What is the Programme Evaluation and Review Technique (PERT)

Is the Programme Evaluation & Review Technique a useful way to map a project?

2 min readFinance

What is LIBOR?

Learn how the LIBOR rate determines the interests banks charge on loans

2 min readFinance

What is an inflection point?

Learn more about how inflection points can determine a company’s survival

2 min readBusiness Management

What Is greenwashing in business?

Learn how to identify greenwashing and ways to avoid it

2 min readBusiness Management

What is ethical investing?

Learn how ethical investing can influence investors’ decision

2 min readFinance

What Is Cross Elasticity of Demand?

Learn more about the relevance of cross elasticity of demand