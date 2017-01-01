Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
Log inSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Latest articles

2 min readBusiness Management

Managing change in your organization

How to implement a successful change management plan with seven simple steps

2 min readAccountants

What is artificial intelligence?

Is your business ready to take advantage of AI in accountancy?

2 min readBusiness Management

A Guide to Improving Employee Engagement

How to make sure your employees want to keep working for you

2 min readBusiness Management

Business partnership agreement pros and cons

Can a business partnership agreement kickstart your next business venture?

3 min readFinance

What is divestment?

3 min readBusiness Management

Product life cycle: definition, stages, and examples

How can you effectively manage the product life cycle to maximise profit?

2 min readBusiness Management

What is a line manager?

A line manager bridges the gap between workers and executives

2 min readFinance

What is market volatility?

Learn how to include market volatility as part of your investment strategy

3 min readFinance

How to manage investment risk

What level of investment risk is acceptable? Reduce risk with diversification

2 min readFinance

What are growth funds?

From local to international, growth funds come in a range of options

2 min readFinance

Understanding corporate bonds

What are corporate bonds, and do they have a place in your investment plan?

3 min readGrowth

How does retargeting work?

Retargeting is an important marketing tool to boost website conversion rates

3 min readBusiness Management

Understanding attrition in business

Understanding attrition helps businesses find weaknesses and maintain strengths

3 min readFinance

What is a hire purchase agreement?

A hire purchase is essentially leasing an asset until it can be paid off fully

2 min readAccountants

What is a closing balance?

Monitoring your closing balance simply helps businesses stay on track

3 min readAccountants

What is a bank statement?

Keeping hold of bank statements is the best way to control spending

2 min readCash flow

How to calculate free cash flow

Free cash flow is a useful measure of profitability.

3 min readCash flow

How to create passive income to improve your cash flow

From rental properties to peer-to-peer lending, discover passive income ideas

3 min readInvoicing

How to write invoice payment terms

Invoice payment terms can ensure you get paid on time

3 min readBusiness Management

What is data management and why is it important?

What can data management tools do for your business? Here’s what to know

3 min readBusiness Management

What is change management?

Change management strategies can make transitions run more smoothly

3 min readBusiness Management

Developing a strong employee engagement

What is employee engagement? Discover ways to engage your workforce

3 min readGrowth

What is lead generation?

Automate your lead generation processes for wider marketing possibilities

3 min readBusiness Management

8 best workflow management software

The best workflow management software depends on your business needs

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales