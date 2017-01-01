Latest articles
2 min readBusiness ManagementManaging change in your organization
How to implement a successful change management plan with seven simple steps
2 min readAccountantsWhat is artificial intelligence?
Is your business ready to take advantage of AI in accountancy?
2 min readBusiness ManagementA Guide to Improving Employee Engagement
How to make sure your employees want to keep working for you
2 min readBusiness ManagementBusiness partnership agreement pros and cons
Can a business partnership agreement kickstart your next business venture?
3 min readBusiness ManagementProduct life cycle: definition, stages, and examples
How can you effectively manage the product life cycle to maximise profit?
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is a line manager?
A line manager bridges the gap between workers and executives
2 min readFinanceWhat is market volatility?
Learn how to include market volatility as part of your investment strategy
3 min readFinanceHow to manage investment risk
What level of investment risk is acceptable? Reduce risk with diversification
2 min readFinanceWhat are growth funds?
From local to international, growth funds come in a range of options
2 min readFinanceUnderstanding corporate bonds
What are corporate bonds, and do they have a place in your investment plan?
3 min readGrowthHow does retargeting work?
Retargeting is an important marketing tool to boost website conversion rates
3 min readBusiness ManagementUnderstanding attrition in business
Understanding attrition helps businesses find weaknesses and maintain strengths
3 min readFinanceWhat is a hire purchase agreement?
A hire purchase is essentially leasing an asset until it can be paid off fully
2 min readAccountantsWhat is a closing balance?
Monitoring your closing balance simply helps businesses stay on track
3 min readAccountantsWhat is a bank statement?
Keeping hold of bank statements is the best way to control spending
2 min readCash flowHow to calculate free cash flow
Free cash flow is a useful measure of profitability.
3 min readCash flowHow to create passive income to improve your cash flow
From rental properties to peer-to-peer lending, discover passive income ideas
3 min readInvoicingHow to write invoice payment terms
Invoice payment terms can ensure you get paid on time
3 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is data management and why is it important?
What can data management tools do for your business? Here’s what to know
3 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is change management?
Change management strategies can make transitions run more smoothly
3 min readBusiness ManagementDeveloping a strong employee engagement
What is employee engagement? Discover ways to engage your workforce
3 min readGrowthWhat is lead generation?
Automate your lead generation processes for wider marketing possibilities
3 min readBusiness Management8 best workflow management software
The best workflow management software depends on your business needs