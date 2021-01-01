Skip to content
BreadcrumbResources

Latest articles

3 min readBusiness Management

How to improve your recruitment process

Is your recruitment process as efficient as it could be to attract top talent?

3 min readGrowth

Direct marketing: definition, steps, and examples

Learn more about how direct marketing works, step by step

2 min readGrowth

5 Easy Ways to Reduce Your Bounce Rate

Here are 5 easy ways to prevent visitors from bouncing away from your website

2 min readGrowth

How to write the perfect elevator pitch in five simple steps

A simple 5 step guide to writing the perfect elevator pitch for your business

2 min readFinance

What is a Personal Guarantee?

Could a personal guarantee play a role in securing credit for your business?

2 min readGrowth

How to improve customer experience

Find out the best way to improve customer experience with GoCardless

2 min readBusiness Management

How Should a Business Manage Employee Expenses?

We look at how to manage employee expenses to ease budgeting and cash flow

2 min readFinance

What Is a Comptroller?

What is the difference between comptroller vs. controller, and what do they do?

3 min readAccountants

What is the double declining balance (DDB) depreciation method?

Learn when and how to calculate double declining depreciation

3 min readFinance

How to Find Business Loans for Women

Trying to access business loans for women? Who’s loaning to women in business?

2 min readFinance

What is a Merchant Cash Advance?

Is a merchant cash advance the best way to borrow money for your business?

2 min readAccountants

How to run a free business credit score check

Check your business’ credit score without spending a cent. We show you how!

2 min readAccountants

How Business Credit Works and How You Can Build it for Your Business

Find out how to build business credit to get more borrowing power

2 min readPayments

Can I make debit payments with a credit card?

What is the difference between debit and credit card payments?

2 min readFinance

How to get business invoices paid without an awkward conversation

Discover new ways to deal with unpaid invoices, without awkward conversations

3 min readFinance

Small business finance: 5 things accountants should know for 2021

Track the latest business and finance trends accountants can use this year

2 min readBusiness Management

Getting started with bookkeeping – Top tips for SMEs

Top tips for small businesses that need to keep their financial affairs in order

2 min readBusiness Management

What are the Important Financial Figures to Track for a Small Business?

We show you the important financial figures to watch for your small business

3 min readBusiness Management

Top Bookkeeping Tips for Freelancers

Accounting for freelancers doesn’t need to be complicated. Find out how

2 min readBusiness Management

6 tips for corporate social responsibility

Modern businesses need to do their part with corporate social responsibility

2 min readBusiness Management

Effective recruitment techniques

Learn effective recruitment techniques for recruitment agencies and businesses

2 min readBusiness Management

7 tips to manage a remote team

Discover new remote team building activities and engagement techniques

2 min readFinance

What is Modified Internal Rate of Return (MIRR)?

The difference between IRR, MIRR and FMRR and which is most useful for investors

2 min readFinance

What is the Total Cost of Ownership?

Get value for money by understanding the total cost of ownership

