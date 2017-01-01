What Is a Digital Marketing Invoice?

If you run a digital marketing agency, you’ll understand the importance of getting paid on time. Prompt payment keeps cash flowing and ensures business continuity. To ensure your clients pay you on time, make sure to use a digital marketing invoice when you’re billing them. In this post we’ll look at what should be included in a digital marketing invoice, the right invoice format for digital marketing invoices, and how to use a digital marketing invoice template to create one.

The correct invoice format for digital marketing invoices

A digital marketing invoice differs from a traditional invoice because its designed specifically for digital marketing clients and lists the digital marketing services and tools used in projects and campaigns. An invoice format for digital marketing needs to be well structured and straightforward. It should give a good impression of your business and help you to organize your payments better. A good invoice format for digital marketing invoices will also help you stay on top of your due date schedule as well as enable you to maintain your cash flow and profits.

What to include on a digital marketing invoice?

Your digital marketing invoice should be systematic and clear. You want your invoice to be easy to read and understand so clients know exactly how much they owe you and when payment is due. You’ll need to include payment terms and company policies to illustrate professionalism and legitimacy. And remember that your digital marketing invoice is there to enable better communication between you and your clients – yet another reason to make a concerted effort to create a standout digital marketing invoice format.

Use a digital marketing invoice sample to guide you

If you haven’t used a digital marketing invoice before it’s useful to use a digital marketing invoice sample to guide you. Make sure it includes the following:

The word ‘invoice’ in big bold letters so clients can immediately see what the document is.

Date and invoice number: Include when the invoice was created along with your own unique invoice number. This number will link to a specific purchase order making it helpful for record keeping.

Client’s name and contact information.

Company name and contact details.

A list of the services you have provided and your rate. This clarifies each individual task and illustrates how overall payments break down into subtotals.

Subtotal, where you add up the total cost. You should also include a due date to guarantee your client is fully aware of when you require payment.

Payment terms and the payments you accept. This is a good place to set out your policies and illustrate that you offer numerous ways to pay (flexible payment terms will help you get paid faster).

You can also add a section at the end of the invoice to thank your client for their work to add an element of professionalism and personalization.

Base your invoice on a digital marketing invoice template

You can save significant time and effort when creating a digital marketing invoice by using online invoicing software. This type of software provides you with a professional digital marketing invoice template, so your information is laid out clearly and ready for you to deliver to your clients. You can customize and track invoices online making it easy to create a professional personalized digital marketing invoice quickly and efficiently.

Invoicing software offers numerous benefits including:

The ability to easily track payments

Manage late and missing payments

Send out invoices automatically and send email payment reminders

Access professional digital marketing agency invoice templates

Integrate your software with your current direct debit payment provider

There’s nothing more frustrating than not getting paid for the hard work you’ve done. Now you know how to create a digital marketing invoice you have an effective tool to help you reduce incidences of late and missing payments.

