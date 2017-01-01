There are a number of different challenges for anyone starting a small business, from coming up with the right marketing strategy to getting all the necessary licenses and permits. It’s a difficult process that takes a lot of hard work and dedication, so it’s understandable that many small business owners look for ways in which they can ease the workload.

One important question that many entrepreneurs ask themselves is: do I need a website for my business? Well, it’s difficult to give a definitive answer for all businesses, but it’s nearly always a good idea to start a website. Although you may be able to fulfil many website functions using social media, there are a number of benefits to having an actual website. Read on to find out the answer to ‘why do small businesses need a website?’.

Building the customer relationship

Businesses should all consider their customer retention strategy, and your online presence is an essential part of this. Anyone wondering ‘why do I need a website for my small business?’ should think of the impact this can have on the customer relationship.

These days, customers expect a business to have an established website. Most consumers will research a company online before making a purchase, and having a professional website will help to create a sense of trust that makes them more likely to buy from you.

What’s more, it can be a way for existing customers to stay in contact with you and learn about the latest products and services that you’re offering. Also, thanks to support solutions that allow customers to chat with sales representatives through web applications, customers can easily talk to you about any issues or concerns.

Work on your brand presence

When working on branding for small businesses, creating your online presence is one of the first things you should do. Small businesses need a website so that they can present a consistent brand message in one place. Instead of relying on user reviews and comments to represent your company online, you can have control over your brand image.

When thinking about branding on your website, it’s important to remember what your brand vision is and the messages you are trying to convey. Any design elements and the tone of voice of copy should be adapted to fit this purpose.

Create an ecommerce business

For those asking themselves ‘why do I need a website for my small business?’, one of the most common responses is that it allows you to create an e-commerce business. With more and more people choosing to shop online rather than in physical stores, selling your products or services online opens up your business to a greater range of customers.

With the help of a few different software solutions, such as those for payment processing and to search for different products, you can easily create an online shopping experience for your customers. As the world becomes increasingly digitized, this is an almost essential feature for any modern business.

Add credibility to your business

One of the most important answers to the question ‘why do small businesses need a website?’ is that it creates a professional and credible image for your company. Through the website, you can display your credentials and create a sense of professionalism that will make people more likely to purchase from you.

For example, you can include logos from some of your top clients. If you can prove that you have worked with recognizable brands, new customers are much more likely to trust you. In addition, you can include security and certificate logos to reassure your customers that any payments will be made safely.

To summarize – if you’re asking yourself ‘do small businesses need a website?’, the answer is nearly always yes.

We can help

GoCardless helps you automate payment collection, cutting down on the amount of admin your team needs to deal with when chasing invoices. Find out how GoCardless can help you with ad hoc payments or recurring payments.