Top 5 Live Chat Providers

Good customer service is an integral part of running a successful business, and in today’s digital world this extends to a company’s online presence too. Businesses that provide customer support on their websites are less likely to see site abandonment, and will likely see their customer satisfaction rates soar.

In the past, responding to customers round the clock was a challenge, requiring a fleet of salespersons constantly on hand. However, today with live chatbot solutions, companies can provide their customers with support through automated messages even out of office hours.

Setting up a live chat function is easier than ever before, so there’s no excuse not to elevate your company’s customer service through using one. To help you out in choosing which provider to go with, we’ve compiled a list of the top 5 live chat software solutions available today.

5 best chat providers

Zendesk

Zendesk allows you to engage with customers in real-time and initiate conversations with site visitors. You can send files over the chats, and ask for customer feedback via a rating system. Like many customer service chat solutions, you can also log an analyze all live chats in an archive.

One of the best features of Zendesk is its automated functions, allowing you to program responses to frequently asked questions. This means you can engage with customers even when there are no dedicated agents on hand.

LiveAgent

LiveAgent provides a great customer service chat box which allows you to create automatic responses to FAQs, assign employees to chats to assist customers and collect customer feedback. It can also be integrated with social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram which is a big plus.

HubSpot is a free chat box software solution for small businesses on a lower budget. The solution allows you to launch live chats with customers and website visitors. The chat widget can be personalized according to your branding and you can automate canned welcome messages for site visitors. Another perk is that all chats are stored in a centralized inbox which can later be used to analyze customer feedback and inform future customer service strategies.

LiveChat

LiveChat allows you to create a chat box to speak directly to customers on your website. You can send files and links over the chat box, and you can automate canned responses to answer FAQs. A unique feature of LiveChat is that it allows you to see what customers are typing before they click send. You can also assign tags to chats and store conversations in an archive for future reference.

Olark

Olark is an easy to set up and navigate software chat solution which is ideal for startups who aren’t familiar with such software.

Olark is highly customizable, allowing you to change colors and the general appearance of your chat boxes to fit your brand. You can add welcome messages and profile pictures for customer agents too, giving the chat a personal touch.

There are a variety of automation features available with the solution too, including canned responses. Olark will also provide reports and analytics on all chats, helping you to use the software to analyze and improve customer service going forward.

