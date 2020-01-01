Latest articles

Skip to content
2 min readAccountants

Generally Accepted Accounting Practice (GAAP)

Should your business be using UK GAAP or IFRS standards?

2 min readAccountants

How to create a financial report

Creating your first financial report template step-by-step

2 min readAccountants

The three vital accounting reports for your small business

Accounting reports your business should be making weekly, monthly and annually

2 min readAccountants

Accounting terminology - What does it all mean?

When it comes to accounting there are certain terms it really pays to understand

2 min readAccountants

What is a balance sheet and how should my business use it?

The benefits and limitations of a business balance sheet

2 min readAccountants

FIFO vs LIFO: The Best Inventory Valuation Method

Is your inventory method right for your business?

2 min readAccountants

What Are Payments On Account?

Don’t get caught out by a surprise payment on account

2 min readAlternative Payment Options

What is an E-Wallet?

Find out what an E-Wallet is and how it can benefit you and your customers.

2 min readAccountants

What is Deferred Income & Why Is It Important?

Find out why deferred income is an important in your business accounting.

2 min readFinance

What is an Escrow Account & How Does it Work?

We explain the meaning of escrow and what it means to have an escrow account.

2 min readFinance

What is Earmarking?

We explain the importance of earmarking for business money management.

2 min readFinance

The Fundamentals of Corporate Finance

Learn how corporate finance works & the principles of corporate finance services

1 min read

2 min readFinance

How Does Bridge Financing Work

Learn about bridge financing & how it can provide short-term funds

2 min readFinance

What is Alphabet Stock?

Learn about Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc and the stocks available to buy

2 min readFinance

What is Contingent Liability?

Learn about contingency liabilities & how to report them in financial statements

2 min readFinance

How Asset Financing Works

Learn how asset financing works & how it can help your business.

2 min readFinance

Financial Forecast

How to create accurate and actionable financial forecasts

2 min readFinance

Guide to bank reconciliation (with a template)

What is bank reconciliation? Learn more about how this works in accounting

2 min readGrowth

An Introduction to Game Theory

We explain game theory and how it applies to your business strategy.

2 min readFinance

A Guide to Peer-to-Peer Lending

Can peer-to-peer lending help your business? Read on to find out.

2 min readFinance

What Is Debt Financing?

Here’s how to use debt financing to secure business funds.

3 min readFinance

What Is Corporation Tax?

Here’s why you need to stay on top of corporation tax.

2 min readFinance

Understanding Your Credit Report

Learn more about what’s included in your credit report.

