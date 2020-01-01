Latest articles
2 min readAccountantsGenerally Accepted Accounting Practice (GAAP)
Should your business be using UK GAAP or IFRS standards?
2 min readAccountantsHow to create a financial report
Creating your first financial report template step-by-step
2 min readAccountantsThe three vital accounting reports for your small business
Accounting reports your business should be making weekly, monthly and annually
2 min readAccountantsAccounting terminology - What does it all mean?
When it comes to accounting there are certain terms it really pays to understand
2 min readAccountantsWhat is a balance sheet and how should my business use it?
The benefits and limitations of a business balance sheet
2 min readAccountantsFIFO vs LIFO: The Best Inventory Valuation Method
Is your inventory method right for your business?
2 min readAccountantsWhat Are Payments On Account?
Don’t get caught out by a surprise payment on account
2 min readAlternative Payment OptionsWhat is an E-Wallet?
Find out what an E-Wallet is and how it can benefit you and your customers.
2 min readAccountantsWhat is Deferred Income & Why Is It Important?
Find out why deferred income is an important in your business accounting.
2 min readFinanceWhat is an Escrow Account & How Does it Work?
We explain the meaning of escrow and what it means to have an escrow account.
2 min readFinanceWhat is Earmarking?
We explain the importance of earmarking for business money management.
2 min readFinanceThe Fundamentals of Corporate Finance
Learn how corporate finance works & the principles of corporate finance services
2 min readFinanceHow Does Bridge Financing Work
Learn about bridge financing & how it can provide short-term funds
2 min readFinanceWhat is Alphabet Stock?
Learn about Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc and the stocks available to buy
2 min readFinanceWhat is Contingent Liability?
Learn about contingency liabilities & how to report them in financial statements
2 min readFinanceHow Asset Financing Works
Learn how asset financing works & how it can help your business.
2 min readFinanceGuide to bank reconciliation (with a template)
What is bank reconciliation? Learn more about how this works in accounting
2 min readGrowthAn Introduction to Game Theory
We explain game theory and how it applies to your business strategy.
2 min readFinanceA Guide to Peer-to-Peer Lending
Can peer-to-peer lending help your business? Read on to find out.
2 min readFinanceUnderstanding Your Credit Report
Learn more about what’s included in your credit report.