GoCardless Survey: Americans Favor Small Businesses This Holiday Season

Consumers shun card payments to give SMBs a boost

Supporting small businesses is at the top of the wish list for many Americans this holiday season, with 68% of consumers saying they plan to “shop small.”

According to research from GoCardless, a global fintech in account-to-account payments, simply choosing to buy from a small business is not enough for some. Many consumers are increasingly conscious of how they do so: 81% of shoppers prefer to use peer-to-peer apps, such as Venmo or Paypal, over other forms of payments for small businesses. Of those, nearly four in ten (38%) choose this method because more money goes to the business, as opposed to when they pay with a card.

The study also reveals that embracing new ways to pay could bring companies some extra holiday cheer. Over three-quarters (78%) of consumers say they would shop with a lesser-known brand if they offer a wide range of payment options compared to a bigger competitor.

With Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) firmly part of the payments landscape and 42% of Americans planning to pay this way during the holiday period, small businesses that incorporate BNPL could see a big boost. A third (32%) of people indicate they’re willing to pay up to $99 more if BNPL was available, and 26% would spend up to $200 more.

Conversion and cart abandonment remain important metrics to monitor. Close to half (46%) of shoppers say a complicated online checkout process deters them from shopping with a small business.

Pranav Sood, VP Small Business at GoCardless, said: “After what has been a tough 20 months for everyone, it’s great to see so many Americans planning to shop small this holiday season and deliberately choosing payment options that help SMBs keep more of their money.

“This is often the busiest time of year for small businesses, so optimizing operations now will have an outsized impact on your bottom line. One thing to tackle is expanding the number of payment methods you offer, which may sound daunting but can be easily done using simple ‘plug-and-play’ systems. Adding options will give you an edge, both in terms of catering to customer preference and providing a more seamless checkout experience.

“Another little change which will yield big results is automating your payments. Anyone relying on manual processes will find it harder to get paid during the holidays, due to customers and colleagues going on vacation, mailing delays and more. If it’s all pre-programmed, you can set it and forget it.”

