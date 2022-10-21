Best Recruitment Software for Small Businesses

Recruitment software, also referred to as talent acquisition software, aids businesses in finding the best candidates for open positions by enabling you to post on job boards and offering tools for tracking applicants during the hiring process. Along with team management software, recruitment solutions are highly important for ensuring you secure the best employees for your business.

Below, we’ll take you through some tips for what to look for in recruitment software, while also providing a guide to some of the best talent acquisition software solutions available on the market.

Recruitment software: what to look for

As mentioned above, recruitment software should offer tools and solutions for attracting the attention and applications of top candidates. Another essential component is the ability to comprehensively track the recruitment process from A-Z.

However, it’s also advisable to look out for the following additional features:

Solutions that have advanced sourcing and screening proficiency to ensure you get the cream of the crop when it comes to applicants.

Cross-platform integrations will help facilitate the recruitment process, allowing you to import data from one programme to another.

Solutions that offer candidate segmentation can lead to a more targeted sourcing and screening process.

5 best recruiting software for small business

Now we know what to look for in recruiting software, let’s delve into the best options available.

1. Zoho Recruit

Zoho Recruit is an arm of Zoho Corporation, which offers a whole suite of web-based business solutions.

Zoho Recruit helps businesses streamline their hiring process with a wide range of tools for managing openings, including job posting and screening candidates.

This cloud-based talent acquisition software also allows you to run background checks on talent, and comes with a variety of customisation options and AI assistance.

There is a free plan available, with paid plans currently starting at £25/user/month.

2. Workday Talent Acquisition

Workday Talent Acquisition is a web-based software suite offering solutions for recruitment and applications. With an easy-to-use interface, small businesses can use the platform with ease to recruit, onboard and track new employee performance.

Pricing for Workday Talent Acquisition is not listed on their website. Instead, businesses must contact the company directly for a quote.

3. Breezy HR

Breezy HR is another web-based recruitment software that comes with many advanced hiring tools, including CV parsing, job syndication, applicant screening and options for conducting video interviews.

Breezy’s user interface is also easy to navigate, allowing employers to maintain seamless communication with candidates and colleagues throughout the recruitment process.

Breezy offers a two week free trial, as well as a free Bootstrap plan. From there, prices are currently set at £117/month for the Start-up plan.

4. Workable

Workable is a recruitment software solution offering an applicant tracking system, candidate CV parsing, interview kits and customisable scorecards. It also comes with a variety of effecting sourcing and reporting tools. The platform is easy to navigate and offers automation for each stage of the hiring process.

Workable is a little pricier than some of its competitors, with the standard plan costing just shy of £230 per month. There is a pay-as-you-go option, however, for small businesses on tighter budgets.

5. Freshteam

Freshteam is a cloud-based talent acquisition software from the Freshworks corporation. In typical Freshworks style, the software is easy to use, allowing employers to recruit, interview and hire new employees. It also comes with notable tools such as applicant engagement reporting, feedback forms, interview scheduling, and an extensive applicant database.

At the time of writing, Freshteam is offering a free 21-day trial. From there, plans start at £1.20/employee/month plus a monthly fee of £58.

We can help

GoCardless is a global payments solution that helps you automate payment collection, cutting down on the amount of financial admin your team needs to deal with. Find out how GoCardless can help you with one-off or recurring payments.

Article Sources

1. https://www.zoho.com/recruit/

2. https://www.workday.com/en-gb/products/talent-management/talent-acquisition.html

3. https://breezy.hr/

4. https://www.workable.com/

5. https://www.freshworks.com/hrms/hr-software/