Announcing our beta for Swedish Autogiro

By Isaac Seymour — Oct 2015 — 1 min read

You can now collect Direct Debit payments from Swedish customers using GoCardless.

We blogged back in March about building a global Direct Debit network, and this is just another step on that journey. Swedish Autogiro is now incorporated into our simple API for Direct Debit.

To join the Swedish Direct Debit beta, get in touch, and for more information on Autogiro, check out our Bg Autogiro guide.