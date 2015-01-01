Announcing our beta for Swedish Autogiro
By Isaac SeymourOct 20151 min read
You can now collect Direct Debit payments from Swedish customers using GoCardless.
We blogged back in March about building a global Direct Debit network, and this is just another step on that journey. Swedish Autogiro is now incorporated into our simple API for Direct Debit.
To join the Swedish Direct Debit beta, get in touch, and for more information on Autogiro, check out our Bg Autogiro guide.
