Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
GoCardless

It's now easier to take Direct Debit globally

Isaac Seymour
Written by

Last editedJan 2020

Taking Direct Debit payments used to mean integrating with a different payments scheme in each country you wanted to collect from. We're changing that. From today, we no longer require you to specify the Direct Debit scheme when setting up a mandate through our Pro API. We'll automatically detect the best Direct Debit scheme to use, based on your customer's bank account:

GET https://api.gocardless.com/customer_bank_accounts/BA123 HTTP/1.1
HTTP/1.1 200 (OK)
{
  "customer_bank_accounts": {
    "account_holder_name": "Edith Piaf",
    "country_code": "FR",
    "currency": "EUR",
    ...
  }
}
POST https://api.gocardless.com/mandates HTTP/1.1
{
  "mandates": {
    "links": {
      "customer_bank_account": "BA123",
      "creditor": "CR123"
    }
  }
}

HTTP/1.1 201 (Created)
Location: /mandates/MD123
{
  "mandates": {
    "id": "MD123",
    "scheme": "sepa_core",
    ...
  }
}

We're the only provider that links UK and SEPA Direct Debit in a single API, but this is just the first step in building a truly global Direct Debit network. You shouldn't need to worry where your customers are located to be able to take payments from them, and we'll be working on making this even easier over the next few months.

First we'll be making it possible to take payments in any currency from any account, without worrying about the forex, and also to receive payouts in whatever currency you prefer. This will mean you can collect £10 a month from all your customers, whether they're in London or Luxembourg. You'll also be able to collect in several currencies and receive all your payouts in one currency.

Then we'll be adding more schemes, from Swedish Autogiro to Australian BECS, so you can take Direct Debit payments from anywhere using just one API.

Wondering whether GoCardless Pro could be for you?

Find out more

Over 100,000 businesses use GoCardless to get paid on time. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

Get Started

All Categories

PaymentsCash flowOpen BankingFinanceEnterpriseAccountingGoCardlessTechnology

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutesContact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.