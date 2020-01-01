Payments
2 min readGoCardlessWe’ve raised $95million to accelerate our investment in open banking
Series F funding round was led by Bain Capital Ventures.
4 min readOpen bankingHow small businesses can use Open Banking right now
Open Banking can help you in multiple ways. Here are 40+ apps to start.
2 min readPaymentsMake your GoCardless account more secure in 1 minute or less with two-factor authentication
It's estimated that 2FA keeps you safe from 99.9% of account compromise attacks.
1 min readEnterpriseFireside chat: Rethinking your payment strategy
In conversation with The Guardian and Quandoo.
5 min readPayments[Video] The 8 dimensions of recurring payments: A framework for a better payment strategy
Learn how to optimise your recurring payment operations
3 min readGoCardless4 key insights from our new Forrester Consulting thought leadership paper
The biggest takeaways from our global survey of payment leaders.
PDFEnterprise[Report] Forrester Consulting: Rethink Your Payment Strategy To Save Your Customers And Bottom Line
Forrester surveyed 700 payment decision makers in B2B and B2C and B2B-only firms, to evaluate the state of recurring payments across the globe.
2 min readGlobal PaymentsHow much do international payments really cost?
How much does it cost to collect $5,000 from a US customer? We compare options.
1 min readGoCardlessGoCardless puts payments in motion for Brompton’s bike subscription service
UK customers can now benefit from easy to set-up and manage monthly payments.
3 min readAlternative Payment OptionsWhy your customers' payment preferences matter: A firsthand story
Content platform Converge discovered 70% of their customers wanted to switch.
2 min readAlternative Payment OptionsWhat is a private label credit card?
Private label credit cards let retailers offer more lenient terms to customers.
2 min readPaymentsWhat Are Facilitation Payments?
Get to grips with payment facilitators vs. payment processors, right here.
2 min readPaymentsHow to Ensure Secure Online Payments
Defending your online security is crucial. Check out our secure payment tips.
3 min readFinanceHow to Write a Late Payment Email
Late payment reminder emails are a valuable tool for chasing up unpaid invoices.
2 min readPaymentsWhat is a challenger bank?
Learn more about the rise of challenger banks in the UK.
4 min readPaymentsFive things to consider when selecting a payments partner
Xero's Ben Johnson suggests considerations for choosing who to partner with.
2 min readPaymentsHow to Calculate Principal Payment
Principal payments are payments towards the original sum of a loan.
2 min readEnterpriseThe payment success index 2020: a UK & Ireland spotlight
How do UK & Ireland payment failure rates compare to the global benchmark?
2 min readGoCardlessTeamUp + GoCardless: Now available in the US, Canada, Australia & New Zealand
Fitness business owners in North America and ANZ can now make use of both apps.
2 min readInvoicingInvoice discounting vs. factoring: what’s the best invoice finance option?
Learn about invoice factoring and invoice discounting in greater depth.
WebinarPayments[Webinar] An introduction to fintech for small businesses: Payments, reconciliation & forecasting
Do you still find payments, reconciliation, or forecasting a hassle in your business? With fintech, they don't have to be. We spoke with the Small Business Commissioner and Intuit to show you how.
7 min readPaymentsHow to talk to your customers about paying by Direct Debit
What to say when introducing Direct Debit to your customers
2 min readPaymentsCommon objections to paying by Direct Debit, and how to deal with them
What to say when your customers have questions about Direct Debit