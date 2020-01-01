What Is An Email Payment Link?

As a small business in a competitive environment, you need to eliminate barriers to sales. Your customers need to be able to make payment in a way that’s as easy and convenient for them as possible. What’s more, it’s also beneficial if you can receive payments in a way that’s conducive to smooth operations.

Whether you operate online, in a brick and mortar store, or across numerous ‘pop-up’ locations, email payment links can be a quick, easy, convenient and affordable way to accept payments.

An email payment link is a link or button connected to a secure payment page hosted by your Payment Services Provider (PSP). This can be sent via email, as it is often the most convenient way to receive a payment link (especially for B2B clientele). However, it can also be sent via SMS text message, over an encrypted chat platform like WhatsApp, or via social media platforms.

The email will usually contain details of the order, a personalised message, and a Call To Action containing the email link.

All kinds of businesses can use email payment links from ecommerce stores to wholesalers to hairdressers. You don’t even need to have your own website to be able to send one.

Using email payment links is beneficial for a number of reasons:

It is accessible to all businesses, whether you have your own website or not

It’s extremely versatile, and easy to incorporate into a range of business models

It streamlines the process and helps facilitate quick and easy payment

Payment pages are completely customisable, allowing you to create a seamless, branded customer experience

Barriers to sale are removed, making payment more convenient for the customer and helping to promote loyalty

Payment links can accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, and ewallets

Because no POS is necessary, small businesses can even save money on ~ transaction fees.

How to send a payment link by email

Payment links are made available by PSPs. They can advise you on how to embed a payment link into an email as well as creating a branded payment page that creates a seamless customer experience.

It’s possible that your existing PSP has the facility to help you set up email payment links. If not, however, it may be worth switching to one that does. Below, you’ll see some of the most reliable and competitive PSPs for sending payment links.

The best payment link providers in the UK

There are a number of PSPs that can provide payment links for you to send via email or any social and messaging platform of your choosing. Let’s take a look at some of the best:

GoCardless – Our instant payment links can be used to send one-off payment links via email. Our seamless bank-to-bank payments are confirmed instantly, allowing for improved transparency and better cash flow

Paypal – Paypal is a trusted name amongst consumers, and it features reusable links that can facilitate simple payments

Worldpay – Worldpay makes it easy to send payment links to customers all over the world and manage payments from your desktop

Square – Square has a number of free payment link features that may be useful for small and microbusinesses

Revolut – Offers multi-currency accounts at affordable rates

Zettle – A POS app that also allows payment links via email and social media messaging.

We can help

If you’re interested in finding out more about email payment links and eliminating barriers to sales, then get in touch with our financial experts. Discover how GoCardless can help you with ad hoc payments or recurring payments.