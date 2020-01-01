Skip to content
2 min readPayments

The Benefits of Multiple Payment Options for Businesses

Discover the benefits of providing multiple online payment methods.

2 min readPayments

How to pay International Contractors

We explore what you need to consider when paying international contractors.

2 min readPayments

How Long Should I Store Direct Debit Instructions?

Store direct debit instructions and protect your business from indemnity.

2 min readPayments

What is the difference between BACS and CHAPS?

Learn about the pros and cons of the BACS and CHAPS payment methods.

2 min readPayments

How and why your business should be PCI compliant

Why PCI compliance is so important and how to make sure you're up to speed

2 min readPayments

The Pros and Cons of Real-Time Payment

We discuss the good and the bad when it comes to real-time payments.

3 min readPayments

What Is a Promissory Note?

What is a promissory note and who is it suitable for? Find out in our guide.

2 min readPayments

Payment Receipt Definition and Examples

A receipt of payment is an important document for any business and its clients.

2 min readPayments

What Is Clearing and How Does it Work?

Find out how clearing works in settling funds from a financial transaction.

2 min readPayments

What are the Different Types of SEPA Payments?

The different types of SEPA payments and how they can help with European trade.

2 min readPayments

ACH transfer vs. wire transfer: what’s the difference?

Understand your transfer options with ACH Transfer vs. Wire Transfer

3 min readPayments

How to track an ACH Transaction

Learn how to Track an ACH Transaction.

2 min readPayments

Everything you ever needed to know about credit rating

What is a credit rating and what factors affect it?

2 min readPayments

How Royalties Work in Business

Learn about different types of business royalties and how they are calculated

2 min readPayments

How a Grace Period Works

Learn about how grace periods work.

2 min readPayments

What Is a Rebate?

Find out what a rebate could mean for you.

2 min readOpen banking

How open banking is solving real small business problems

Open banking payments can help solve 8 of the UK's top 12 SB challenges.

2 min readPayments

What is an EFT payment?

Explore the EFT payment method in more detail with our comprehensive guide.

3 min readPayments

How Does Direct Deposit Work?

Learn how to make electronic bank transfers using Direct Deposit.

4 min readEnterprise

4 essentials to consider when choosing a payment method

Discover what you should consider when choosing payment methods to offer.

WebinarCash flow

Automate your cash collection to reduce DSO and total costs

Wednesday, 14 July | 10am CEST

2 min readAlternative Payment Options

What is an E-Wallet?

Find out what an E-Wallet is and how it can benefit you and your customers.

2 min readPayments

What is a charge card?

Discover why a charge card can be hugely beneficial for your company.

4 min readEnterprise

The 8 dimensions of recurring payments: Preference

Understand how you can grow your business by offering preferred payment methods.

