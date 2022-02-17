What are the best Cryptocurrency gateways?

Crypto payments can be highly beneficial to businesses, especially as cryptocurrency payment gateways are growing in popularity. Even though the value of cryptocurrencies has a reputation for volatility, they have had a sustained period of success during 2021. The market is also predicted by crypto experts to continue growing until at least 2025.

The market growth is being helped by more and more people preferring to pay for goods online via a cryptocurrency payment gateway such as those listed below. This is because your average, ordinary cryptocurrency payment gateway not only simplifies the payment process, but charges much less for it than credit cards.

Find the best cryptocurrency payment gateway

Here we look at a few of the best dedicated cryptocurrency payment gateways around at the moment, not counting the likes of PayPal and Shopify which have cryptocurrency integrations as well.

Most of the gateways charge around 1% per transaction processed, and they all feature multiple plug-ins and integrations. Many offer similar functions, but we will highlight any unique features to help you find the best cryptocurrency payment gateway for your business.

AlfaCoins

The flexibility of AlfaCoins is its biggest selling point, providing you with lots of control over each transaction. For example, you can choose to pay the 0.99% transaction fee yourself or pass it on to the customer. There is limited protection from volatility, although the exchange rate is fixed for 15 minutes after each invoice is generated.

BitPay

BitPay has been around a long time compared to many other cryptocurrency payment gateways and is the industry leader in countries like the UK and the USA. It has a very interactive API-based platform with reliable security that uses a two-factor authentication system. Support is also available in more than 40 languages.

Blockonomics

The secure and sophisticated Blockonomics doesn’t require any third-party authentication or extra API integration to process transactions. To make a payment, the customer scans a special QR code from the payment screen or digital wallet. Blockonomics is popular with businesses in major economies such as western Europe and North America.

B2BinPAY

You can perform a variety of functions using the B2BinPay cryptocurrency gateway. These include both receiving and sending funds, as well as the storage and exchange of more than 800 cryptocurrencies including coins and tokens. The payment process is well secured and technical support is available in six languages.

CoinsBank

CoinsBank is an all-in-one blockchain payment gateway that is simple to use for all parties. You can synchronise CoinsBank with your credit or debit card and make instant deposits and withdrawals. Coinsbank also provides an exchange trade platform via a mobile app which is available for both Android and iOS.

Coinbase

Coinbase provides plenty of protection against volatility thanks to its fast crypto-to-fiat payment conversion. It is compatible with most of the popular ecommerce CMS platforms and is particularly popular in European countries like Italy and Spain. It does charge a flat fee, but also only charges 0.5% per transaction.

NOWPayments

NOWPayments has quickly grown into one of the best-known cryptocurrency payment gateways. It provides a quick fiat conversion, as well as a PoS solution and a mass payments feature that is useful for certain businesses. Its fee for a non-exchange transaction is 0.5%, though it charges another 0.5% for an automatic exchange if requested.

TripleA

The user-friendly TripleA cryptocurrency payment gateway is simple and intuitive to users. It has been specifically designed so anyone can set it up without any programming experience. The minimum transaction fee is 0.8%, with no other fees charged for the likes of setup or maintenance.

