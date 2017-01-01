Payments
Online payment methods: how to accept payments online
If you want to accept payments online, you have two main options: Credit (or Debit) Card and Direct Debit. To help you get to grips with your online payment options we've run through the main choices at a high level here.
4 min readPayments
How to take payments from European customers
Take a look at the 5 main options for taking payments in Europe.
9 min readPayments
The Direct Debit Guarantee: your rights as a customer
The Direct Debit Guarantee protects customers against payments made in error or fraudulently, making Direct Debit the UK's safest payment method.
2 min readPayments
Four things to know about cancelling Direct Debit payments
The ability to instantly cancel a Direct Debit instruction is an important right for your customers.
1 min readPayments