Online payment methods: how to accept payments online
Online payment methods: how to accept payments online

If you want to accept payments online, you have two main options: Credit (or Debit) Card and Direct Debit. To help you get to grips with your online payment options we've run through the main choices at a high level here.

4 min read
Payments
How to take payments from European customers
How to take payments from European customers

Take a look at the 5 main options for taking payments in Europe.

9 min read
Payments
The Direct Debit Guarantee: your rights as a customer
The Direct Debit Guarantee: your rights as a customer

The Direct Debit Guarantee protects customers against payments made in error or fraudulently, making Direct Debit the UK's safest payment method.

2 min read
Payments
Four things to know about cancelling Direct Debit payments
Four things to know about cancelling Direct Debit payments

The ability to instantly cancel a Direct Debit instruction is an important right for your customers.

1 min read
Payments
