Online Payment Gateways For Australian Business

Web payment processing is the way online businesses accept payment for the sale of their goods and services. Online payment platforms have three components: a merchant account, a payment processor, and a payment gateway. A merchant account is basically a bank account, while a payment processor is a company or financial institution that manages the transaction between the customer and the business. As banks are unable to transfer funds directly from one to the other, the payment gateway mediates the transactions between a business website and the payment processor.

As such, the payment gateway, also known as a POS (point of sale system), is an integral part of an internet payment processing system.

Choosing a payment gateway for your business

There are many options when it comes to choosing a payment gateway for your business. Each industry has specialized needs that should be taken into consideration. Taking the time to assess the unique needs of your business will help you make an informed decision on the best gateway for your payment processing system. When making your choice, consider your audience, compatibility, ease and security, fees, contracts, and reputation.

What to look for: selection criteria

In choosing the best online payment gateway for your business, consider the following questions:

What online payment platforms does the gateway support?

What pricing plans are offered?

What is the payment method and how frequently are payments made?

What modes of payment are accepted?

How is the gateway integrated into a website?

What is the chargeback policy?

Is a payment processor available?

What is the gateway’s consumer rating?

The best gateways for online payment in Australia

Ten of the best payment gateway providers for Australian businesses are listed in the chart below:

Gateway Main benefit Pricing AfterPay allows for payment in instalments 5 - 6% per transaction Braintree highly customizable 1.75% + $.30 per transaction eWay no set up fees 1.9% + 20c per Visa and MasterCard transaction for both domestic and international cards; 3 pricing plans for merchants Fat Zebra one of the only multi-currency platforms in Australia For the small plan: $110 annual fee + 24c per transaction (with 200 free transactions) Pin Payments discounts for nonprofits 1.75% + 30c (domestic cards) and 2.9% + 30c (international) SecurePay offers a free trial Domestic transactions: 1.75% + $0.30 per txn (fees inclusive of GST) International transactions: 2.90% + $0.30 per txn (fees inclusive of GST) Square offers next-business-day deposits Free best-in-class POS, 1.9% - 2.2% per transaction Stripe allows for integration of a more complex payment solution 1.75% + 30c (for domestic cards) and 2.9% + 30c (for international) WorldPay available in 146+ countries pay as you go (2.75% + A$0.37 for both credit and debit cards) pay monthly (A$37.35 plus 2.75% for credit cards and 0.75% for debit cards) discounts for volume and pay monthly options 2checkOut offers advanced fraud protection 3.5% + A $0.51 per successful sale (for physical products sold online) 4.5% + A $0.66 per successful sale (for recurring billing) 6.0% + A $0.88 per successful sale (for digital products such as eBooks, music, etc.)

Other considerations

Payment gateway providers abound and, as the fintech industry continues to grow, more will be added to the marketplace. Don’t forget to do your research and find the best payment gateway provider for your online payment needs. Identify the requirements of your business and find a payment gateway that is focused on those requirements.

We can help

GoCardless helps you automate payment collection, cutting down on the amount of admin your team needs to deal with when chasing invoices. Find out how GoCardless can help you with ad hoc payments or recurring payments.