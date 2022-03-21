Payment Processor For Your Nonprofit

If your non-profit needs to accept donations on a website, you’ll need a secure payment processor to facilitate these transactions. The best payment solutions let you accept recurring donations online, issuing invoices and presenting a professional interface to your supporters. Keep reading to learn how a payment processor could help your non-profit organisation flourish.

Why do you need a payment processor?

While in-person fundraising events still take place, most donors now prefer to give to charity online. Integrating a payment processor into your website ensures that your organisation can accept a variety of different payments, including cashless transactions by automatic debit and credit card. A good payment processor can also facilitate automatic recurring payments, ensuring a steadier cash flow for your charity to work with.

Best non-profit payment processor features

There are a few features that the best non-profit payment processors all have in common.

They’re secure: The processor should follow all PCI-DSS compliance rules, use encryption, and offer automated security tools to keep your donor details safe.

They’re user-friendly: The aim of a good payment processor should be an easier checkout and donation process for a charity and its supporters.

They take multiple payments: The processor should be able to support multiple payment methods, including card payments as well as mobile payments and Direct Debit.

They integrate with your website: The processor should have an API for easy integration with your existing ecommerce platform, app, or donor-facing website.

Top 5 payment processors for non-profits

With no further ado, here are our choices for the best payment processor.

1. Stripe

If you need a platform that can handle both online and offline fundraising, Stripe is probably one of your best options. Stripe’s platform integrates directly into a charity website, ecommerce shop or even crowdfunding page. The company also offers point-of-sale (POS) terminals to hire for in-person events, giving you plenty of flexibility. While the flat rate is set at 2.4% + 20p per transaction, Stripe offers discounts for registered charities.

2. Worldpay

Another top contender when you need to accept donations on a website is WorldPay. The WorldPay platform includes a central dashboard for managing customer donations. You’ll be able to collect recurring payments, track donor habits through data analysis, and create a custom checkout page. It automatically flags suspicious transactions so you can avoid any charity fraud. WorldPay’s fee structure includes a monthly membership fee, but unfortunately there’s no specific discount for charities.

3. LibertyPay

Specifically designed for small and medium-sized charities, LibertyPay is a feature-rich solution with low costs. This payment processor for non-profits lets you take online payments as well as card-not-present payments over the phone. You can also access contactless donation boxes as well as physical card machines, giving you plenty of flexibility for all your fundraising activities. Pricing is available on request, as this provider creates bespoke plans for its customers.

4. PayPal

You’re probably already familiar with PayPal’s business and personal services, but did you know it also offers tools specifically for non-profits? After opening a business account, charities can benefit from PayPal’s discounted rates starting at 1.4% + 20p per transaction. You’ll have access to a wealth of different features, including the ability to take payments in multiple currencies. PayPal also offers a dedicated Donate button for easy integration into your website.

5. GoCardless

While many of the payment processors above focus primarily on credit card payments, it’s important not to neglect Direct Debit. This accounts for 31% of all UK charity donations, totalling £1.1 billion last year alone. GoCardless specialises in facilitating Direct Debit donations, cutting fundraising costs alongside payment admin.

Choosing the best non-profit payment processor

There’s no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to the best non-profit payment processor, but you can ask the following questions to whittle down your choices:

Is the processor easy for beginners to use or does it require specialist developer knowledge?

What does the fee structure look like? Are there early termination fees?

Which security features are built into the platform? Is it PCI compliant?

Success in today’s non-profit sector depends on the ability to take cashless payments and accept recurring donations online. Choosing the best option will depend on your charity’s size, budget, and goals. It’s worth comparing features carefully before signing up for any new service.

