Latest articles
2 min readAccountantsWhat Is a Multi-Step Income Statement?
Should you be taking extra steps to make a multi-step income statement?
2 min readGlobal PaymentsTrade between the US and UK pre-Brexit explained
How will trade differ now that the UK has signed a Brexit deal?
3 min readFinanceBusiness valuation: how to value your business
Learn how to put a price tag on your company with a business valuation.
3 min readFinanceAsset management: definition and examples
Find out how to track your company’s assets with an asset management system
2 min readFinanceUnderstanding digital currency
Central Bank Digital Currency may be the final step towards a cashless society
2 min readGrowthWhat is the AIDA model?
The AIDA model is a powerful framework to guide your content marketing
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is the Velocity of Money?
How does the velocity of money impact on the economy?
3 min readFinanceWhat is the CBOE Volatility Index VIX?
Use the VIX to calculate the risk of your investments
2 min readBusiness ManagementHow to create a great business model
There are many different types of business models. Here’s what to look for
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat Is Talent Management?
Get creative with new ways to attract top talent to your business
2 min readFinanceThe 5 Best Small Business Loans Available in the USA
These are the best small business loans to help you achieve your goals
3 min readGrowthHow to set SMART objectives: definition and examples
Setting SMART objectives can set your business up for success. Here’s how
2 min readBusiness ManagementHow to implement an effective performance management system
Motivate your team to meet goals with a strong performance management system
2 min readGrowthWhat is a PESTEL Analysis?
Discover why you should make PESTEL analysis a regular part of your strategy
3 min readFinanceThe Best Way to Achieve Financial Freedom
Find out how to earn your financial freedom and live your dream retirement.
2 min readAccountantsHow To Calculate The Cost Of Goods Sold
Find out how the cost of goods sold makes a big difference to your bottom line
2 min readBusiness ManagementFixed Assets: Definition and Examples
Fixed assets are important. Here’s what you need to know about them
2 min readAccountantsWhat is Rational Choice Theory?
How does rational choice theory explain the working of free markets?
2 min readAccountantsUnderstanding Disbursements: A Guide
A guide to disbursements for those who use or offer professional services