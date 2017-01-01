Latest articles

Skip to content
2 min readFinance

What is a fixed asset?

A fixed asset can present long-term growth for a company

2 min readAccountants

What Is a Multi-Step Income Statement?

Should you be taking extra steps to make a multi-step income statement?

2 min readFinance

What is solvency?

A company must be financially solvent if it hopes to survive

2 min readGlobal Payments

Trade between the US and UK pre-Brexit explained

How will trade differ now that the UK has signed a Brexit deal?

3 min readFinance

Business valuation: how to value your business

Learn how to put a price tag on your company with a business valuation.

3 min readFinance

Asset management: definition and examples

Find out how to track your company’s assets with an asset management system

2 min readFinance

Understanding digital currency

Central Bank Digital Currency may be the final step towards a cashless society

2 min readGrowth

What is the AIDA model?

The AIDA model is a powerful framework to guide your content marketing

2 min readBusiness Management

What is the Velocity of Money?

How does the velocity of money impact on the economy?

3 min readFinance

What is the CBOE Volatility Index VIX?

Use the VIX to calculate the risk of your investments

2 min readFinance

What is the Nasdaq?

How does the NASDAQ differ from traditional stock exchanges?

2 min readBusiness Management

How to create a great business model

There are many different types of business models. Here’s what to look for

2 min readBusiness Management

What Is Talent Management?

Get creative with new ways to attract top talent to your business

2 min readFinance

The 5 Best Small Business Loans Available in the USA

These are the best small business loans to help you achieve your goals

3 min readGrowth

How to set SMART objectives: definition and examples

Setting SMART objectives can set your business up for success. Here’s how

2 min readBusiness Management

How to implement an effective performance management system

Motivate your team to meet goals with a strong performance management system

2 min readGrowth

What is a PESTEL Analysis?

Discover why you should make PESTEL analysis a regular part of your strategy

3 min readFinance

The Best Way to Achieve Financial Freedom

Find out how to earn your financial freedom and live your dream retirement.

2 min readAccountants

How To Calculate The Cost Of Goods Sold

Find out how the cost of goods sold makes a big difference to your bottom line

2 min readBusiness Management

Fixed Assets: Definition and Examples

Fixed assets are important. Here’s what you need to know about them

3 min readAccountants

What is Abatement?

What could tax abatement offer you or your business?

2 min readAccountants

What is Rational Choice Theory?

How does rational choice theory explain the working of free markets?

2 min readFinance

What is check kiting?

How does the fraudulent practice of check kiting really work?

2 min readAccountants

Understanding Disbursements: A Guide

A guide to disbursements for those who use or offer professional services

