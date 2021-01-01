Latest articles

Skip to content
2 min readGrowth

Tips for Scaling Your Tools as Your Business Grows

Are your tools ready to handle your business growth?

2 min readFinance

Recourse loan vs. non-recourse loan

Discover the differences between recourse loans vs non-recourse loans.

2 min readPayments

How to choose the right POS system for your business

Learn what to look for when buying a POS system for small businesses.

2 min readFinance

Understanding the Difference Between Proof of Funds and Proof of Deposit

Learn the differences between proof of funds and proof of deposit

3 min readLife at GoCardless

Virtual Reality takes center stage for our first virtual Sales Kick-off

How and why we chose to host our first virtual Sales Kick-off

2 min readFinance

What is a Cash Advance?

Find out if a cash advance is a form of borrowing that would meet your needs

2 min readBusiness Management

How Perpetual Inventory Works

Discover the advantages of perpetual inventory systems.

2 min readBusiness Management

Horizontal Equity vs Vertical Equity

What you need to know about horizontal equity, vertical equity and taxation.

3 min readFinance

What is a Bridging Loan?

How do bridging loans affect your finances and keep your cash flow moving

3 min readPayments

What is a continuous payment authority (CPA)?

What is the best way to use a credit card? Find out about recurring payments

2 min readAccountants

What is a positive correlation?

Learn more about how variables relate to one another with positive correlation

2 min readAccountants

Fixed cost: definition, formula and examples

Learn what falls under the category of a fixed cost in business expenses

2 min readFinance

What is investment banking?

What does an investment banker do? Find out how investment banking works

2 min readPayments

Should you be thinking about recurring payment intelligence?

Understand the importance of recurring payment intelligence in today's climate.

2 min readAccountants

Variable cost: definition, formula and examples

Find out what goes into the variable cost formula, with examples

2 min readGrowth

Why is business networking important?

Make valuable new connections with business networking events

2 min readBusiness Management

8 small business survival tips for 2021

Make sure your business thrives this year with our small business survival tips

3 min readBusiness Management

How to develop a procurement strategy

Develop an effective procurement strategy that aligns with your business goals

3 min readCash flow

5 solutions to cash flow problems

Explore our cash flow solutions for small businesses, right here

3 min readBusiness Management

Effective ways to make your business more sustainable

Sustainability has become a fundamental part of what makes a successful business

5 min readEnterprise

The digitization of payments: why bank debit keeps growing

COVID-19 and other factors have furthered accelerated this digitization.

2 min readBusiness Management

What is a perpetual inventory system?

Why count stock manually when a perpetual system can do it for you?

2 min readFinance

Is equipment a current asset?

Find out how your equipment needs to be categorized on the balance sheet

2 min readFinance

What is cost recovery?

Could the cost recovery method help you with unreliable payments?

