Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
Log inSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Latest articles

3 min readBusiness Management

Managing in a VUCA environment

Learn how to expect the unexpected and navigate unknown territory.

2 min readPayments

4 reasons why ISVs need an integrated payment solution

Get the lowdown on the benefits of integrated payment solutions for ISVs.

3 min readBusiness Management

What is employee retention?

Check out these employee retention strategies to ensure you keep your top staff

2 min readAccountants

What is a trial balance?

Make sure your records are accurate by keeping a trial balance sheet.

3 min readGrowth

The small business guide to building a marketing funnel

Maximise customer contacts at every stage of the marketing funnel.

7 min read

Going global? Put payments on the agenda

How SaaS leaders use payments to drive revenue in international markets

2 min readFinance

What is comprehensive income?

Keep financial statements accurate by including other comprehensive income.

2 min readFinance

What is comprehensive income?

Keep financial statements accurate by including other comprehensive income.

2 min readBusiness Management

What are discontinued operations?

Where does income from discontinued operations go on financial statements?

2 min readFinance

Benefits of E-Invoicing in the Current Economy

Find out whether online invoices could save you time and money.

2 min readPayments

What are automated bill payments?

Automated bill payments ensure you never miss a payment.

2 min readGrowth

What Is the Payback Period?

Find out how the payback period can help you pick the best investments

2 min readAccountants

What do accountants do?

What is an accountant and what do they do? Find out more about accounting.

3 min readAccountants

Guide to small business accounting

Prevent costly bookkeeping errors with a small business accounting system.

2 min readPayments

What is a bad debt expense?

Learn how to record a bad debt expense with our handy guide.

2 min readBusiness Management

Guide to start-up equity benefits for employees

Get the inside track on start-up employee equity pools, right here.

3 min readRetention

Subscriptions make payment digitization imperative

US payment decision makers share: payment optimization in a post-Covid era.

2 min readCash flow

Optimising cash flow with cashless payments

Are you considering going cashless? Find the best cashless payment system.

2 min readFinance

How to calculate the payback period

Find out how long it takes to recover cash outflows with the payback period.

3 min readAccountants

How to calculate tangible assets value

Compare the different methods of calculating the value of tangible assets.

2 min readPress Release

GoCardless opens New York office as global workforce is set to grow by more than 60 percent

3 min readBusiness Management

Why are data analysis methods important for your business?

Make business decisions data-driven by using data analysis methods.

3 min readGrowth

What is marketing automation?

Marketing automation platforms can make communication more efficient.

3 min readPayments

How Businesses Can Keep Track of Payments

Learn how to keep track of customer payments with our accounting tips.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales