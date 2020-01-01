Skip to content
Latest articles

3 min readFinance

How to create a waterfall chart in Excel

Waterfall charts offer a pleasing alternative to the usual spreadsheet

3 min readFinance

What is interest rate parity (IRP)?

Make sure currency and interest rates balance with interest rate parity

2 min readAccountants

Profitability index formula and template

Learn how to calculate profitability index formulas and create a template

2 min readAccountants

What is the accumulated depreciation formula?

Balance your financial statements with the accumulated depreciation formula

2 min readAccountants

Analysis of Variance (ANOVA)

Compare multiple groups or variables with an analysis of variance

2 min readAccountants

How to create an accounts receivable template

Discover the building blocks of an accounts receivable template.

2 min readAccountants

What is FIFO?

Learn how to use the FIFO accounting method for greater accuracy

2 min readPress Release

New study reveals the struggles many businesses face in getting paid during the COVID-19 pandemic

4 min readGrowth

7 subscription metrics you need to be tracking in 2020

LTV. Churn. MRR. What else are you missing?

PDFEnterprise

[Report] Forrester Consulting: Rethink Your Payment Strategy To Save Your Customers And Bottom Line

Forrester surveyed 700 payment decision makers in B2B and B2C and B2B-only firms, to evaluate the state of recurring payments across the globe.

3 min readPayments

3 ways GoCardless helps businesses maximise payment success

How GoCardless helps your business process payments successfully.

2 min readAccountants

What is regression analysis?

Use historical data to forecast financial trends with regression analysis

2 min readAccountants

What are tests of control in auditing?

Tests of control give your internal controls a useful audit

2 min readAccountants

Understanding the gross margin formula

Track your company's efficiency with the gross profit margin formula

2 min readAccountants

What Is the Equity Method of Accounting?

Discover when the equity method of accounting applies and how it works

3 min readFinance

What is econometrics?

Find out more about econometrics analysis and how it’s used

2 min readBusiness Management

What is crowdfunding?

How does crowdfunding work? Find out with GoCardless.

2 min readBusiness Management

What is a SIC code?

Explore the uses of company SIC codes with our definitive guide.

2 min readFinance

What is an unpresented cheque?

Unpresented cheques are cheques that have not yet been paid out by the bank

2 min readAccountants

What is vertical analysis?

Vertical analysis is a way of analysing your financial statements

2 min readAccountants

What are accounting policies?

Accounting policies dictate how to prepare financial statements

2 min readAccountants

What is management accounting?

Management accounting is all about using accounting data to boost efficiency

2 min readAccountants

How the acid test ratio helps small businesses

Review the importance of the acid test ratio for small businesses and start-ups

2 min readBusiness Management

Cash flow projection templates

Small business cash flow projection templates help to predict cash flow