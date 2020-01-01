Latest articles
3 min readFinanceHow to create a waterfall chart in Excel
Waterfall charts offer a pleasing alternative to the usual spreadsheet
3 min readFinanceWhat is interest rate parity (IRP)?
Make sure currency and interest rates balance with interest rate parity
2 min readAccountantsProfitability index formula and template
Learn how to calculate profitability index formulas and create a template
2 min readAccountantsWhat is the accumulated depreciation formula?
Balance your financial statements with the accumulated depreciation formula
2 min readAccountantsAnalysis of Variance (ANOVA)
Compare multiple groups or variables with an analysis of variance
2 min readAccountantsHow to create an accounts receivable template
Discover the building blocks of an accounts receivable template.
4 min readGrowth7 subscription metrics you need to be tracking in 2020
LTV. Churn. MRR. What else are you missing?
PDFEnterprise[Report] Forrester Consulting: Rethink Your Payment Strategy To Save Your Customers And Bottom Line
Forrester surveyed 700 payment decision makers in B2B and B2C and B2B-only firms, to evaluate the state of recurring payments across the globe.
3 min readPayments3 ways GoCardless helps businesses maximise payment success
How GoCardless helps your business process payments successfully.
2 min readAccountantsWhat is regression analysis?
Use historical data to forecast financial trends with regression analysis
2 min readAccountantsWhat are tests of control in auditing?
Tests of control give your internal controls a useful audit
2 min readAccountantsUnderstanding the gross margin formula
Track your company's efficiency with the gross profit margin formula
2 min readAccountantsWhat Is the Equity Method of Accounting?
Discover when the equity method of accounting applies and how it works
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is crowdfunding?
How does crowdfunding work? Find out with GoCardless.
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is a SIC code?
Explore the uses of company SIC codes with our definitive guide.
2 min readFinanceWhat is an unpresented cheque?
Unpresented cheques are cheques that have not yet been paid out by the bank
2 min readAccountantsWhat is vertical analysis?
Vertical analysis is a way of analysing your financial statements
2 min readAccountantsWhat are accounting policies?
Accounting policies dictate how to prepare financial statements
2 min readAccountantsWhat is management accounting?
Management accounting is all about using accounting data to boost efficiency
2 min readAccountantsHow the acid test ratio helps small businesses
Review the importance of the acid test ratio for small businesses and start-ups
2 min readBusiness ManagementCash flow projection templates
Small business cash flow projection templates help to predict cash flow