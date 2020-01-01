Latest articles
2 min readAccountantsGuide to subsistence expenses
Subsistence expenses are an essential part of tax planning
4 min readEnterpriseThe 8 dimensions of recurring payments: Preference
Understand how you can grow your business by offering preferred payment methods.
2 min readAlternative Payment OptionsWhat is bitcoin?
Learn about the leading cryptocurrency: bitcoin
2 min readFinanceSales forecasting and why it matters for your business
Find out how sales forecasting can help you run your business
2 min readAccountantsAn Introduction To Contribution Margin
Learn about contribution margin to fine-tune your forward planning
2 min readFinanceThe cash ratio and what it tells you about your business
Find out how to calculate the cash ratio of your business
2 min readFinanceWhy is Cash Flow Management Important?
We explain cash flow management and why it’s so important for SMEs
2 min readFinanceBenefits of Alternative Payment Methods for Small Businesses
We examine how alternative payment methods benefit your business and customers
2 min readFinance10 essential financial terms to know
Get financially fluent with our guide to finance terms to know
2 min readFinanceGuide to the compound interest formula
Learn how to calculate the compound interest formula and what it means
2 min readGrowthWhat is the AIDA model?
AIDA funnel marketing can streamline your advertising efforts. Here’s how
3 min readFinanceWhat is deflation?
Find out how deflation differs from inflation, and what it means for you
2 min readFinanceHow fiscal policy impacts business
What is fiscal policy, and why is it important for businesses? Find out more
3 min readFinanceHow to value a business
A business valuation helps you whether you’re buying, selling, or investing
3 min readFinanceIntroduction to macroeconomics
Understanding the principles of macroeconomics is useful for any business
3 min readFinanceUnderstanding microeconomics
Learn more about the law of supply and demand in microeconomic theory
2 min readFinanceIs impact investing profitable?
What is impact investing, and what types of investors does it attract?
2 min readFinanceLaissez-faire: definition, principles, and examples
Laissez-faire economics define the role of a government in the economy
3 min readFinanceIntroduction to behavioural economics
Why do we make financial decisions? Behavioural economics looks for answers