How To Structure A Tutoring Invoice (With Free Template)Educators put a lot of time and hard work into helping shape the next generation of learners, leaving little time for financial admin. To get paid for your work, you’ll need to generate and send invoices to customers. Whether you work as a regular tutor at a private school or freelance as a guitar teacher, this piece will explain how to prepare a tutoring invoice.

What should be included on a tutoring invoice ?

No matter your field or specialty, there are a few key elements to include on any tutoring invoice. This includes:

Your name and address

Your customer’s name and address

Payment due date

Date of invoice issue

Teaching rates

Itemised list of expenses

Billable hours

Total amount due

Payment terms and methods

Tutoring invoice sample and structure

While your tutoring invoice should include the elements mentioned above, there are options when it comes to its structure. However, in most cases a tutoring invoice will show the date and contact details at the top of the document, followed by a breakdown of billable hours and rates below. At the bottom, there should be the total amount owed to the tutor alongside any payment terms and accepted methods.

Here's a simple tutoring invoice sample to show what this structure might look like:

TUTORING INVOICE

Invoice Date: MM/DD/YYYY

Invoice Number: 123456

Tutor’s Name

Business Address

Contact Details

Client Name

Client Contact Details

Payment Terms: Net 30

Due Date: MM/DD/YYYY

Item Description Billable Hours Rate per Hour Amount French Tutoring – March 2022 10 £40.00 £400.00 Subtotal £400.00 Tax £0.00 BALANCE DUE £400.00

Notes: (Privacy policy, discounts applied, payment methods, etc.)

How to use a free tutoring invoice template

In addition to copying the sample above or using a standard template from your word processing software, there’s also a wealth of free templates available online. We have a standard invoice template available – just download here and fill in the blanks. There are a few tips to keep in mind as you start to fill in your template:

Be sure to include a unique invoice number for each invoice submitted. This helps you and your clients stay organised and compliant with all HMRC regulations. Include your name and preferred contact details where customers can reach you with any queries about charges. You can keep the design simple or customise it with your own unique font and colour scheme to stand out from the crowd. Provide clear details of any tutoring services provided, making sure that it’s clear which period the invoice is covering. Only include VAT if you are VAT registered. Make it easier to get paid with clear payment terms, conditions, and an outline of payment methods.

The benefits of using tutoring invoice software

If you only do the occasional spot of tutoring work on the side, you can rely on manually filling out templates as needed. However, full-time tutors might prefer a more organised invoicing solution. This is where tutoring invoice software comes into play, automating your invoice generation and collecting customer payment.

Accounting software like Xero and QuickBooks are useful for tracking your income and expenses, generating financial reports, and making it easier to file your taxes on time. There are also tutoring invoice apps that assist with recurring invoices. For example, many teachers work with the same students over long periods of time using a set schedule. In these cases, automatically issuing recurring invoices for payment saves a bundle of time and helps reduce the chance of delayed payment.

GoCardless integrates easily with over 300 partners to help you get paid, including top tutoring invoice apps like EdAid and Learning Tree. By collecting invoice payments directly from pupil bank accounts, you can eliminate delays. Pull-based methods likedirect debit put you in control of recurring invoice payments, whileInstant Bank Pay is ideal for one-off invoices.

We can help

GoCardless is a global payments solution that helps you automate payment collection, cutting down on the amount of financial admin your team needs to deal with. Find out how GoCardless can help you with one-off or recurring payments.