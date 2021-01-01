Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Donation rather than promo gifts

By Carolyn BreezeJune 20211 min read

Rather than gifts for the Finnes Attendees we’re giving a donation: The Big Umbrella

It’s been a hard year for all of us. And while we’re super excited about attending and being nominated for an award at the 2021 Finnies, we thought we’d support a local charity rather than give away a promo item attendees may already have, don’t want or can’t use.

GoCardless are giving $5 for every attendee at the Finnies award to The Big Umbrella Foundation. The Big Umbrella Foundation

The Big Umbrella Foundation is a non-government organisation committed to the principle that people should live free from poverty, hunger and exploitation. They are 100% volunteer operated and work both locally and abroad addressing issues impacting on marginalised people, including those affected by human rights abuse, and homelessness.

The Big Umbrella Foundation has several honorable projects including: A Real Meal 

Melbourne’s only on street soup station “we feed anyone who is hungry”.

In the last 10 years A Real Meal has served over 250,000 hot meals to the homeless communities of Melbourne

The Urban Seed Kitchen

A collaboration between GoodInc, The Big Umbrella, and food rescue companies around Melbourne, The Urban Seed Kitchen rescues quality surplus food and transforms it into beautifully cooked restaurant quality means to then feed those in need.

To find out more about the work The Big Umbrella Foundation is doing locally and abroad visit thebigumbrella.org

Contact Us

Sales

Contact sales

+61 3 8375 9198

Support

help@gocardless.com

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd., 10-20 Gwynne St, Cremorne, VIC 3121, Australia

GoCardless (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.