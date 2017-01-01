Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Latest articles

2 min readAccountants

What is ABC analysis?

Make better sense of your business inventory using an ABC analysis

3 min readAccountants

What is a checking account?

A checking account is an important part of everyday banking

2 min readAccountants

What is a certificate of deposit?

Could a certificate of deposit be the right savings tool for you?

2 min readAccountants

What does budget variance mean?

When expectation doesn’t meet reality, budget variance holds the key

2 min readBusiness Management

How to promote your business on social media

Grow your business with our social media management tips

2 min readBusiness Management

Top 7 tips to improve customer service

Create new customer service improvement strategies with our tips

2 min readBusiness Management

A guide to business risk assessment

Identify and mitigate risk factors with a business risk assessment

2 min readFinance

What is accrued interest?

Learn what accrued interest is and how to calculate it

2 min readBusiness Management

Top 9 tips to help employees working remotely

With remote work a growing trend, find out how to help your employees

2 min readBusiness Management

What is a franchise?

Could a franchise model work for your business? Discover the pros and cons

2 min readBusiness Management

Top 3 tips to improve your brand awareness

Brand awareness is about raising awareness among your target audience

2 min readAccountants

What is the market to book ratio?

Find out how valuable your business looks

2 min readBusiness Management

Top 4 business communication skills

Business communication skills are about listening as much as talking

2 min readFinance

Understanding inventory control

Inventory control charts tell you how much stock you have left

2 min readAccountants

What are operating expenses?

The operating expenses ratio is a key metric for your business.

2 min readFinance

How to calculate margin of safety

Learn how to calculate the financial safety of your business.

2 min readAccountants

What is the market risk premium?

Sometimes, taking risks pays off. Learn about market risk premium

2 min readCash flow

What is overtrading?

Overtrading in accounting is taking orders you don’t have resources to fulfil

2 min readFinance

What is the CAPM formula?

Learn the CAPM formula and how to use it in finance or investing

2 min readBusiness Management

What is a business continuity plan (BCP)?

A business continuity plan is all about planning for disaster or disruption

2 min readFinance

What does TTM stand for?

TTM in finance stands for “trailing twelve months” and refers to a data period

2 min readAccountants

What is inventory turnover ratio?

Your inventory turnover ratio shows how efficiently you’re managing your stock

2 min readBusiness Management

The supply and demand curve

2 min readFinance

What is the CapEx formula?

Discover what qualifies as CapEx, and how to account for it