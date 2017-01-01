The Best CMS Platforms for Startups

Deciding on a content management system is one of the biggest challenges for a small business, since the processes have not yet been established and budget may be limited. The best CMS will be different for each business, as each platform has its own unique features and benefits that make it more suited to particular purposes. In order to make a good decision, it’s essential to understand exactly what a CMS is, the different features on offer, and the specific requirements of your business. Read on to find more about CMS and what it can do for your company.

What is a CMS?

CMS is an acronym that stands for Content Management System. Essentially, this software allows you to easily manage your online content and create websites. The benefit of these is that it allows people without coding experience to create websites, saving your business both time and money. Having said that, the best CMS for developers are those that allow you to edit the code yourself as this offers more customization options.

Some of the most popular examples of CMS platforms include WordPress, Joomla and Drupal, although there are many more options.

What is the best CMS for my website?

Learning all about CMS is an essential hard skill for any small business. Each platform has its own benefits, so you should consider your business carefully and think about your expectations to decide on the best CMS. Some of the things that you should bear in mind when making your decision include:

Is the platform open-source? Open-source CMS platforms have a community of users that are contributing to the development and improvement of the software, which you can also participate in. This usually leads to more intuitive software.

How much coding do you want to do? Platforms such as WordPress allow you to build a complete website without even looking at a line of code, but the best CMS for developers will allow for more direct involvement in the code.

How easy is it to use? You should pick your CMS platform based on your experience. Some are better suited to those just starting out, whereas others offer more advanced features for experienced users.

Does the platform have scalability? That is, does it allow you to expand your website as your business changes?

Cost is an important factor in deciding the best CMS for startups. Make sure to do a cost benefit analysis to see whether more advanced features are worth paying for.

What is the best CMS for ecommerce?

An ecommerce business has its own unique requirements which should be factored in when deciding on the best CMS. The CMS platform will allow you to customize all aspects of your online store, from the products you upload to page layout, menu items, promotional banners and much more. This is the digital equivalent of visual merchandising, and an attractive and easy-to-use website will help you convert potential customers into sales.

The best CMS for ecommerce will have certain features, including:

SEO capabilities. Using the right keywords will help to direct your customers from search engines to your website, and a good CMS platform will help you to do this, even if you don’t have much SEO experience.

Optimization for user experience (UX). Making a smooth user experience will encourage your customers to purchase and also make repeat purchases. You can achieve this with flexible design options and mobile optimization, among other things.

Options for integrations. The best CMS for your website will offer plenty of plugins so that you can add functionality as your ecommerce business develops.

Choose a CMS platform with these essential features to ensure a great customer experience and improved sales.

