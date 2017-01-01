Latest articles

Skip to content
3 min readFinance

Financial Intermediaries: What are they and how do they work?

Find out what the benefits of financial intermediaries are in business

2 min readAccountants

Job Costing: What is it and how to calculate it?

Job costing can help businesses keep on track with a budget. Here’s how

2 min readAccountants

What is a zero-based budget?

Discover how a zero-based budget could boost business efficiency

2 min readAccountants

What is time value of money?

Find out how time value of money can help you make better investments

3 min readFinance

What is intrinsic value?

Learn why intrinsic value is so important for investors

2 min readAccountants

Cost-Volume-Profit Analysis (CVP): A Complete Guide

Cost-volume-profit analysis helps you make sure you’re making money

2 min readAccountants

What is a balloon payment?

Are balloon payments a good option for your business? Find out more

2 min readAccountants

Hedge Accounting 101

Reduce volatility in profit and loss statements using hedge accounting methods

2 min readAccountants

What are debt securities?

Explore the features of debt securities with GoCardless

2 min readFinance

2 min readFinance

How to negotiate a low credit card rate

Learn how to reduce your credit card interest rates, right here

2 min readFinance

Call vs. put option: what’s the difference?

Understand when to buy a call option and when to sell a put option

2 min readRegulations

Bills of exchange: what are they and how do they work?

What is a bill of exchange, and what do they mean for your business?

2 min readAccountants

Book value definition and how to calculate it

Find out why a company's book value is so significant

2 min readAccountants

What is the average-cost method?

Find out how the weighted average cost method works and how to use it

2 min readAccountants

What is marginal revenue?

Find out how to calculate marginal revenue and why it’s so important

2 min readAccountants

What is the gearing ratio?

Learn why the gearing ratio metric matters to investors

3 min readAccountants

What is a zero balance account?

Believe it or not, there are advantages to having zero balance

2 min readBusiness Management

How to develop an effective go-to-market strategy

Make sure your new launch is a success with a go-to-market strategy

2 min readAccountants

What is a suspense account?

A suspense account is essential for holding unknown amounts

2 min readFinance

A guide to sinking funds

What are sinking funds? Find out everything you need to know, right here

2 min readAccountants

Double-entry bookkeeping explained

Learn how to take your finances seriously with double-entry bookkeeping

2 min readBusiness Management

What is customer segmentation analysis?

Focus your resources by performing a customer segmentation analysis.

2 min readBusiness Management

How to develop an effective customer experience strategy