Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Latest articles

3 min readGrowth

5 ways to grow your e-commerce business

Here are 5 key ways to grow in your business in the e-commerce space

2 min readFinance

What is the gig economy?

Learn about the gig economy and escaping traditional work

1 min readBusiness Management

How to make a business plan

A business plan will help you establish realistic goals and processes

3 min readBusiness Management

CRM tools for small businesses

CRM software provides a data-driven platform to manage customer relationships.

3 min readBusiness Management

Market research for small businesses

To truly succeed as a business, you need to know the market.

2 min readPress Release

GoCardless announces 90-day ‘Work Away’ policy and appoints new Head of Workplace

2 min readGrowth

A definition of SEO

Is SEO working to drive your business forward?

2 min readGrowth

What is public relations and why does it matter?

Is public relations (PR) more than just building an image?

2 min readGrowth

The power of earned media

What is earned media and why is it so highly sought after?

2 min readGrowth

What is Search Engine Marketing (SEM)?

Find out how search engine marketing (SEM) could transform your marketing

2 min readGrowth

Are you engaging? Engagement rates explained

Engagement rate is a metric that measures how engaging your content actually is

2 min readGrowth

How A/B testing works and why it’s so powerful

Why A/B testing is the only reliable way to evaluate your conversions

2 min readGrowth

What is UX? A basic guide to user experience

Exploring the intricacies, specifics and importance of UX

2 min readGrowth

What is meant by click through rate (CTR)?

How could an improved click through rate boost your marketing campaigns?

3 min readAccountants

How to Create an Accounting Journal

Discover what goes into accounting journal entries and create your own.

2 min readGrowth

The best UK small business grants

See what grants could help your business grow.

2 min readAccountants

Small business guide to online invoicing software

Save time and money on invoicing using an online invoice generator.

2 min readAccountants

Understanding Present Value and Net Present Value

Find out how to calculate present value and net present value.

2 min readBusiness Management

The importance of leadership development

Creating an effective leadership development programme

2 min readBusiness Management

What Is Human Capital?

Find out how human capital could transform the way your business delivers

3 min readBusiness Management

What is agile methodology?

Discover the basic ideas behind the agile methodology. Could it work for you?

2 min readBusiness Management

What is the Kanban method?

Visual aids like the Kanban method can make team collaboration easier

1 min readEnterprise

[Infographic] The challenges of recurring payments from our Forrester Consulting thought leadership paper

See the key takeaways from the Forrester thought leadership paper.

2 min readBusiness Management

Why company core values are important and how to decide what they should be

Learn how to decide which core values apply best to your company

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales