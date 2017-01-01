Latest articles

Skip to content
2 min readAccountants

What is an internal audit?

An internal audit could keep your business on track. Here’s how.

3 min readBusiness Management

What is technical debt?

Learn more about the pros and cons of technical debt

2 min readAccountants

What is reserve accounting?

Reserves are profits that have been set aside for a specific purpose

2 min readAccountants

What is operating leverage?

Operating leverage reveals what percentage of your total costs are fixed

2 min readAccountants

How can aging of accounts receivable help your business?

Aging reports for accounts receivable can help improve your financial health

2 min readFinance

What is mezzanine financing?

Learn about mezzanine financing, a hybrid loan option for small businesses

2 min readBusiness Management

What is business consolidation?

Business consolidation can help cut costs and improve operational efficiency

2 min readFinance

What is forward rate?

Learn more about the forward rate equation with our simple guide

2 min readFinance

What is compound interest?

Find out how compound interest can grow your savings even faster

2 min readFinance

A guide to capital adequacy ratio (CAR)

Capital adequacy ratio helps keep banks operating securely

2 min readFinance

Burn Rate: what it is and how to calculate it

Find out how much cash your business is burning through

3 min readAccountants

An Accounting Cycle Guide

The accounting cycle is something every business needs to know.

3 min readRegulations

What is Personally Identifiable Information (PII)?

Find out how to protect personally identifiable information (PII)

2 min readFinance

What Is the Cost of Sales?

The cost of sales refers to the direct costs incurred when manufacturing goods.

2 min readBusiness Management

What is share of wallet (SOW)?

Share of wallet refers to the amount that consumers spend on a particular brand

2 min readAccountants

How to calculate hedge ratio

Learn more about how hedge ratios work and how to calculate them, right here

2 min readFinance

What is fintech?

Get the inside track on the fintech industry with our comprehensive guide

3 min readAccountants

Income Statement

Income statements are one of the most important financial documents

2 min readAccountants

What Is Absorption Costing?

Learn how to work out absorption costing with our definitive guide

2 min readFinance

What is a growing perpetuity?

A growing perpetuity is a cash flow expected to grow forever at a steady rate

2 min readAccountants

What Are Accrued Liabilities?

Accrued liabilities are expenses you’ve incurred but haven’t been billed for

2 min readAccountants

How to Improve Your Billing Process

Improve your company’s customer billing process with five simple steps

2 min readAccountants

What are basic accounting adjusting entries?

Adjusting entries let you adjust revenues and expenses to the correct period

2 min readGrowth

What Is Product-Market Fit?

Learn how to achieve product-market fit with our comprehensive guide