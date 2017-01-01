Latest articles
2 min readGrowthWhat is inbound marketing?
Here’s why growing an audience is so important for inbound marketing
2 min readGrowthHow to create a positioning strategy for your business
Positioning in marketing offers an easy way to stand out from the crowd
2 min readGrowthMarket segmentation: types, definition, and examples
Communicate more effectively with your target audience via market segmentation
2 min readAccountantsAmortisation: What it Means & How it’s Calculated
We explain the meaning of amortisation, how it’s calculated and why it matters
2 min readFinance5 Ways to Manage your Small Business Finances
We show you how to take control of your small business finances
2 min readFinanceUnderstanding Accretion: A Guide for Business Owners
What is accretion? And how does it affect you and your business?
2 min readBusiness ManagementHow to write an effective performance review
Great feedback encourages growth. Find out how to write a performance review
3 min readGrowthMarketing Mix Strategy: Everything You Need to Know
How to use marketing mix strategy to enhance and streamline your output
2 min readGrowthWhat is CRM? A Guide For Businesses
How could CRM and CRM tools benefit your business endeavours?
2 min readGrowthMarket Penetration Strategy: A Guide for Businesses
Make a big impression on your target market with a market penetration strategy
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is an oligopoly?
We explain the meaning of an oligopoly and why you need to understand it
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is Monopolistic Competition?
Understanding monopolistic competition can give you a competitive edge.
2 min readFinanceWhat is a Fiduciary? And What are Their Duties?
The duties, and responsibilities of a Fiduciary.
2 min readFinanceWhat is FOREX? And Why Does it Matter?
We demystify Forex so that you, and your business, can benefit
2 min readFinanceWhat is a Yield Curve & Why Do You Need to Know?
Understanding a Yield Curve is important in understanding your investments.
2 min readRegulationsLabor Force Participation Rate Explained
We explain Labor Force Participation Rate and why it matters to employers.
2 min readGlobal PaymentsWhat are Cryptoassets?
Learn how Cryptoassets can change the future of financial investment
2 min readAccountantsHow to Write an Effective Credit Memo
Learn the definition of a credit memo, its role in business and how to write one
2 min readAccountantsWhat is financial statement analysis?
Gain an understanding of business prospects with financial statement analysis
2 min readAccountantsWhat is the times interest earned ratio?
Perform a business health check with the times interest earned ratio
2 min readAccountantsWhat is financial ratio analysis?
Find out everything you need to know about financial ratio analysis
2 min readFinanceWhat are drawings in accounting?
Drawings in accounting are records of withdrawals by business owners
3 min readAccountantsWhat is mark to market in accounting?
How could mark to market in accounting be useful for your business?
3 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is Matrix Management?
Learn how matrix management can boost overall business productivity