Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
Log inSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Latest articles

2 min readAccountants

Residual Value: What is it and how to calculate it

Learn about the benefits of residual value and how to calculate it.

2 min readRegulations

Non-Disclosure Agreement: What are they and how do they work?

Learn how a non-disclosure agreement works and its core elements

2 min readAccountants

What is the time period principle?

Learn how the time period principle in accounting works with GoCardless

2 min readAccountants

What does incremental budgeting mean?

Learn about incremental budgeting, advantages, and disadvantages

2 min readBusiness Management

How to prevent card-not-present (CNP) fraud

Find out about cnp fraud and ways to prevent it

2 min readAccountants

What is Substance Over Form in Accounting?

Find out everything you need to know about substance over form in accounting

2 min readBusiness Management

What is Gamification in Business?

Learn how gamification can help you smash your business goals.

2 min readBusiness Management

Employee turnover: what it means and how to calculate it

Learn how employee turnover can affect a company and how to manage it

2 min readFinance

What is demand-pull inflation?

Find out why demand-pull inflation happens and how to control it

2 min readAccountants

What is a basis point?

Discover what basis points are and how to use this unit of measurement

2 min readAccountants

How to calculate your Sell-Through Rate

The importance of sell-through rate for retailers, and how to calculate yours.

2 min readBusiness Management

What are semi-variable costs?

Learn the meaning of a semi-variable cost and its examples

2 min readBusiness Management

What is Agency Theory in Business?

Learn how agency theory can improve agency relationships.

2 min readFinance

How to calculate an effective annual interest rate

How to calculate an Effective Annual Interest Rate

2 min readFinance

How to Improve the Financial Viability of Your Small Business

Improve the long term financial viability of your SME with these key steps!

2 min readAccountants

Discount factor table and definition

Learn how to create a discount factor table, and what it’s used for

2 min readBusiness Management

What is Management by Exception?

Find out about the manage by exception principle and its application

2 min readAccountants

What is the High-Low Method?

Is the high-low method a useful financial tool for your business?

2 min readAccountants

What is the gross profit method?

Could the gross profit method be a useful financial technique for your business?

2 min readAccountants

What is Fixed Overhead Volume Variance?

Why does your business need to know about fixed overhead volume variance?

2 min readAccountants

How To Create a Direct Material Purchase Budget

Implement a direct material budget and take control of material purchasing costs

2 min readBusiness Management

What is Decentralized Decision Making?

Learn about decentralized decision making, and how to implement it in this guide

2 min readAccountants

What is Distributed Ledger Technology (DST)?

Distributed ledger technology looks set to revolutionise record-keeping.

2 min readBusiness Management

Work order management software

Everything you need to know about work order management software

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales